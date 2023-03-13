Allu Arjun's Dapper Looks
pinkvilla
Arpita Sarkar
Fashion
mar 13, 2023
Image: Allu Arjun Instagram
Allu Arjun looks festive ready in black outfit along with a designed jacket
Festive Ready
Image: Allu Arjun Instagram
Allu Arjun looks dapper in all black outfit along with black sunglasses
Sunglasses
Image: Allu Arjun Instagram
Allu Arjun twins in white with wife Sneha
With Wife
Image: Allu Arjun Instagram
Allu Arjun looks stylish in white shirt and black sunglasses
Black & White
Image: Allu Arjun Instagram
Allu Arjun wore a customized matching outfit
Customized
Image: Allu Arjun Instagram
Allu Arjun looks handsome in red t-shirt and black trousers
Red T-Shirt
Image: Allu Arjun Instagram
Allu Arjun looks romantic in this black shirt and pants while posing with his lovely wife
Couple Pose
Image: Allu Arjun Instagram
Allu Arjun looks classic in black suit
Black Is Allu’s Colour
Image: Allu Arjun Instagram
Allu Arjun looks like a boss in white shirt and black pants
Boss Vibe
Image: Allu Arjun Instagram
Allu Arjun looks dashing in a proper South Indian outfit
Traditional Wear
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.