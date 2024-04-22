Heading 3
april 22, 2024
Alluring Hairstyles of Shraddha Kapoor
Image source- Instagram@shraddhakapoor
Shraddha clipped back her soft curls for a neat hairdo to complement this pastel shimmering dress
#1
Image source- Instagram@shraddhakapoor
She donned a half hair crown hairdo leaving her tresses open; this hairstyle went well with her ethnic fit!
#2
Image source- Instagram@shraddhakapoor
Kapoor opted for a simple open messy hairstyle that made her look gorgeous
#3
Image source- Instagram@shraddhakapoor
The diva’s marathi mulgi look always wins hearts; she donned a simple low bun and accessorized it with a marigold flower
#4
Image source- Instagram@shraddhakapoor
The Stree star opted for a straight hair ponytail hairstyle to go with her orange lehenga look
#5
Image source- Instagram@shraddhakapoor
#6
Shraddha’s hair looked voluminous in this curly hairstyle which complemented her Indo Western saree attire
Image source- Instagram@shraddhakapoor
Shraddha’s icy blue saree was complemented with a beach wave open hairstyle which gave her hair a cascading look!
#7
Image source- Instagram@shraddhakapoor
Shraddha’s high bun knotted hairdo is every girl’s go to hairstyle for various occasions
#8
Image source- Instagram@shraddhakapoor
A sleek straight open hairstyle can never go wrong and will always complement every look
#9
Image source- Instagram@shraddhakapoor
Kapoor opted for a Dutch double braid hairstyle and her colored strands enhanced her hairstyle even more!
#10
