Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Aditi Singh

Fashion

april 22, 2024

Alluring Hairstyles of Shraddha Kapoor

Image source- Instagram@shraddhakapoor

Shraddha clipped back her soft curls for a neat hairdo to complement this pastel shimmering dress

#1

Image source- Instagram@shraddhakapoor

She donned a half hair crown hairdo leaving her tresses open; this hairstyle went well with her ethnic fit! 

#2

Image source- Instagram@shraddhakapoor

Kapoor opted for a simple open messy hairstyle that made her look gorgeous 

#3

Image source- Instagram@shraddhakapoor

The diva’s marathi mulgi look always wins hearts; she donned a simple low bun and accessorized it with a marigold flower

#4

Image source- Instagram@shraddhakapoor

The Stree star opted for a straight hair ponytail hairstyle to go with her orange lehenga look 

#5

Image source- Instagram@shraddhakapoor

#6

Shraddha’s hair looked voluminous in this curly hairstyle which complemented her Indo Western saree attire 

Image source- Instagram@shraddhakapoor

Shraddha’s icy blue saree was complemented with a beach wave open hairstyle which gave her hair a cascading look! 

#7

Image source- Instagram@shraddhakapoor

Shraddha’s high bun knotted hairdo is every girl’s go to hairstyle for various occasions 

#8

Image source- Instagram@shraddhakapoor

A sleek straight open hairstyle can never go wrong and will always complement every look

#9

Image source-  Instagram@shraddhakapoor

Kapoor opted for a Dutch double braid hairstyle and her colored strands enhanced her hairstyle even more! 

#10

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here