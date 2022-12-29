Heading 3

Aly Goni
loves mirror selfies

                  pinkvilla 

Arushi Srivastava

DEC 29, 2022

FASHION

Image source- Aly Goni Instagram

The actor looks stylish in a black cap and black fitted t-shirt as he poses for a selfie

Dapper in black 

Video source- Aly Goni Instagram

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor seems to be in a fun mood as he dances in front of a mirror in a hotel room

Fun mood 

Image source- Aly Goni Instagram

Bigg Boss 14 couple Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin look fashionable as they click themselves in an elevator

Lift selfie 

Image source- Aly Goni Instagram

Aly Goni clicks yet another mirror selfie along with Jasmin while on a double date with Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

Chilling with friends 

Image source- Aly Goni Instagram

The actor looks sizzling in a casual shirt as he poses in front of a mirror with messy hair

Messy hair, don’t care 

Video source- Aly GoniI Instagram

The adorable chemistry between Jasmin and Aly is quite visible here

Getting ready with bae

Video source- Aly GoniI Instagram

Aly Goni is in complete awe of his ladylove as he captures her getting ready for his birthday party

Can’t get enough of you 

Image source- Aly GoniI Instagram

The actor shared a relaxed selfie as he dived into the pool wearing black sunglasses

Underwater selfie 

Image source- Aly GoniI Instagram

Bigg Boss 14 fame is seen flaunting his muscular body as he poses in a tank tee for a mirror selfie

Muscle flaunt 

Image source- Aly GoniI Instagram

The fashionable actor looks stylish in a black t-shirt and yellow jacket

Dress to impress 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here