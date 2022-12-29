Aly Goni
loves mirror selfies
pinkvilla
Arushi Srivastava
DEC 29, 2022
FASHION
Image source- Aly Goni Instagram
The actor looks stylish in a black cap and black fitted t-shirt as he poses for a selfie
Dapper in black
Video source- Aly Goni Instagram
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor seems to be in a fun mood as he dances in front of a mirror in a hotel room
Fun mood
Image source- Aly Goni Instagram
Bigg Boss 14 couple Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin look fashionable as they click themselves in an elevator
Lift selfie
Image source- Aly Goni Instagram
Aly Goni clicks yet another mirror selfie along with Jasmin while on a double date with Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar
Chilling with friends
Image source- Aly Goni Instagram
The actor looks sizzling in a casual shirt as he poses in front of a mirror with messy hair
Messy hair, don’t care
Video source- Aly GoniI Instagram
The adorable chemistry between Jasmin and Aly is quite visible here
Getting ready with bae
Video source- Aly GoniI Instagram
Aly Goni is in complete awe of his ladylove as he captures her getting ready for his birthday party
Can’t get enough of you
Image source- Aly GoniI Instagram
The actor shared a relaxed selfie as he dived into the pool wearing black sunglasses
Underwater selfie
Image source- Aly GoniI Instagram
Bigg Boss 14 fame is seen flaunting his muscular body as he poses in a tank tee for a mirror selfie
Muscle flaunt
Image source- Aly GoniI Instagram
The fashionable actor looks stylish in a black t-shirt and yellow jacket
Dress to impress
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.