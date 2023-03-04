Heading 3

Aly Goni's love for denim

mar 04, 2023

Image Source- Aly Goni Instagram

Aly Goni is quite famous for his love for denims and dons denim jeans like a pro

Dashing in Ripped denims

Image Source- Aly Goni Instagram

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame has our hearts skip a beat as he posed in a denim jacket and joggers

 Soaking in the sunlight 

Image Source- Aly Goni Instagram

Aly Goni is acing the rockstar look as he sported a blue denim jacket with a black t-shirt and stylish sunglasses 

Rocking the jacket

Video Source- Aly Goni Instagram

Get into the fun mood with Aly Goni as he dances in blue hoodie and blue denim jeans

Dance baby dance 

Image Source- Aly Goni Instagram

Aly Goni looks dapper in denim jacket as he is happily posing with Jasmin Bhasin for a selfie

Selfie with bae 

Image Source- Aly Goni Instagram

The Bigg Boss 14 fame has us all hooked to denim fever as he flaunted his graphic print denim jacket

Graphic prints

Image Source- Aly Goni Instagram

Aly Goni has his winter look sorted with blue patchwork denim jacket and black beanie

Patch work jacket 

Video Source- Aly Goni Instagram 

Fashion icon of television industry. Aly Goni is a visual treat 

Head to toe denims 

Image Source- Aly Goni Instagram

Aly Goni looks simply stylish as he posed in a white cotton t-shirt and denim joggers with a travel bag

Casual look in joggers

