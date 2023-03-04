Aly Goni's love for denim
pinkvilla
Arushi Srivastava
Fashion
mar 04, 2023
Image Source- Aly Goni Instagram
Aly Goni is quite famous for his love for denims and dons denim jeans like a pro
Dashing in Ripped denims
Image Source- Aly Goni Instagram
The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame has our hearts skip a beat as he posed in a denim jacket and joggers
Soaking in the sunlight
Image Source- Aly Goni Instagram
Aly Goni is acing the rockstar look as he sported a blue denim jacket with a black t-shirt and stylish sunglasses
Rocking the jacket
Video Source- Aly Goni Instagram
Get into the fun mood with Aly Goni as he dances in blue hoodie and blue denim jeans
Dance baby dance
Image Source- Aly Goni Instagram
Aly Goni looks dapper in denim jacket as he is happily posing with Jasmin Bhasin for a selfie
Selfie with bae
Image Source- Aly Goni Instagram
The Bigg Boss 14 fame has us all hooked to denim fever as he flaunted his graphic print denim jacket
Graphic prints
Image Source- Aly Goni Instagram
Aly Goni has his winter look sorted with blue patchwork denim jacket and black beanie
Patch work jacket
Video Source- Aly Goni Instagram
Fashion icon of television industry. Aly Goni is a visual treat
Head to toe denims
Image Source- Aly Goni Instagram
Aly Goni looks simply stylish as he posed in a white cotton t-shirt and denim joggers with a travel bag
Casual look in joggers
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.