Aly Goni’s trendy travel looks

Nov 17, 2022

Image source- Aly Goni instagram

Aly Goni is popular for his cool and casual dressing style; here he is seen in a casual t-shirt and shorts

Chilling in shorts

Image source- Aly Goni instagram

Bigg Boss 14 contestant looks dapper in white t-shirt and denims look, paired with a warm jacket

Street look for
 Mountains

Image source- Aly Goni instagram

Aly Goni is fond of checkered shirts and makes sure to carry one on all his trips

Checkered shirts

Image source- Aly Goni instagram

The actor aced the Gen-Z fashion in a loose fit t-shirt with graphic print and paired it with boat hat

Graphic love

Image source- Aly Goni instagram

If anyone can carry off co-ord fashion effortlessly, it has to be Aly Goni in a striped outfit

Co-ord crazy

Image source- Aly Goni instagram

Aly Goni had the best time in Paris as he wore a casual sweatshirt with denims

Comfort fashion in Paris

Image source- Aly Goni instagram

The actor gave best winter look inspiration with a beige overcoat and sweatshirt as he roamed on the streets of New York

Long coat layering

Image source- Aly Goni instagram

Aly Goni never shies away from experimenting with his looks; check out his biker’s jacket look with black shorts

Biker jacket with a surprise

Image source- Aly Goni instagram

The actor prefers ripped denims and one can find him sporting one in numerous of his social media posts

Ripped denims

Image source- Aly Goni instagram

Make your beach look stand out with stylish printed shirts like Aly Goni

Printed casual shirts

