Aly Goni’s trendy travel looks
Arushi Srivastava
Nov 17, 2022
Image source- Aly Goni instagram
Aly Goni is popular for his cool and casual dressing style; here he is seen in a casual t-shirt and shorts
Image source- Aly Goni instagram
Bigg Boss 14 contestant looks dapper in white t-shirt and denims look, paired with a warm jacket
Street look for
Mountains
Image source- Aly Goni instagram
Aly Goni is fond of checkered shirts and makes sure to carry one on all his trips
Image source- Aly Goni instagram
The actor aced the Gen-Z fashion in a loose fit t-shirt with graphic print and paired it with boat hat
Image source- Aly Goni instagram
If anyone can carry off co-ord fashion effortlessly, it has to be Aly Goni in a striped outfit
Image source- Aly Goni instagram
Aly Goni had the best time in Paris as he wore a casual sweatshirt with denims
Comfort fashion in Paris
Image source- Aly Goni instagram
The actor gave best winter look inspiration with a beige overcoat and sweatshirt as he roamed on the streets of New York
Image source- Aly Goni instagram
Aly Goni never shies away from experimenting with his looks; check out his biker’s jacket look with black shorts
Biker jacket with a surprise
Image source- Aly Goni instagram
The actor prefers ripped denims and one can find him sporting one in numerous of his social media posts
Image source- Aly Goni instagram
Make your beach look stand out with stylish printed shirts like Aly Goni
