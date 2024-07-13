Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Fashion

july 13, 2024

Amazing Outfits Worn by Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha steals the show in her formal black blazer paired with a white shirt, neat bun, and statement earrings

Formal Black Blazer and White Shirt

Image: aslisona

The newly married actress- Sonakshi Sinha looks beautiful in her printed skirt paired perfectly with a printed corset and white blazer

Printed Skirt and Corset with White Blazer

Image: aslisona

The Heeramandi actress slays her traditional black dress with golden embroidery and a bun, leaving a few strands loose

Traditional Black Dress

Image: aslisona

Our favorite Sonakshi Sinha stepped out all glam up in a printed co-ord set worn with pink inner

Printed Co-ord Set

Image: aslisona

We can’t stop crushing over our Fareedan. Her saree look graced perfectly with gajra bun, bangles, and hang earrings

Saree Look with Gajra Bun

Image: aslisona

Patakha Lavender Dress

Sonakshi Sinha looks like a patakha in her lavender dress and styled it with soft curls, hang earrings, and nude makeup

Image: aslisona

Black Three-Piece Outfit

The actress looks glamorous in her black three-piece outfit with a crop blouse, long shrug, and palazzo

Image: aslisona

Our favorite Fareedan looks red hot in her long red gown, making us all go WOW

Long Red Gown

Image: aslisona

Our Dabangg girl looks attractive in her black and white formal paired beautifully with statement earrings, and smoky eyes

Black and White Formal Outfit

Image: aslisona

Sonakshi Sinha looks glamorous in her shimmery silver three-piece dress and straight hair

Shimmery Silver Three-Piece Dress

Image: aslisona

