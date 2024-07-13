Heading 3
Amazing Outfits Worn by Sonakshi Sinha
Sonakshi Sinha steals the show in her formal black blazer paired with a white shirt, neat bun, and statement earrings
Formal Black Blazer and White Shirt
Image: aslisona
The newly married actress- Sonakshi Sinha looks beautiful in her printed skirt paired perfectly with a printed corset and white blazer
Printed Skirt and Corset with White Blazer
Image: aslisona
The Heeramandi actress slays her traditional black dress with golden embroidery and a bun, leaving a few strands loose
Traditional Black Dress
Image: aslisona
Our favorite Sonakshi Sinha stepped out all glam up in a printed co-ord set worn with pink inner
Printed Co-ord Set
Image: aslisona
We can’t stop crushing over our Fareedan. Her saree look graced perfectly with gajra bun, bangles, and hang earrings
Saree Look with Gajra Bun
Image: aslisona
Patakha Lavender Dress
Sonakshi Sinha looks like a patakha in her lavender dress and styled it with soft curls, hang earrings, and nude makeup
Image: aslisona
Black Three-Piece Outfit
The actress looks glamorous in her black three-piece outfit with a crop blouse, long shrug, and palazzo
Image: aslisona
Our favorite Fareedan looks red hot in her long red gown, making us all go WOW
Long Red Gown
Image: aslisona
Our Dabangg girl looks attractive in her black and white formal paired beautifully with statement earrings, and smoky eyes
Black and White Formal Outfit
Image: aslisona
Sonakshi Sinha looks glamorous in her shimmery silver three-piece dress and straight hair
Shimmery Silver Three-Piece Dress
Image: aslisona
