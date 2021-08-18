Amyra Dastur's best fashion statements
18
AUg
2021
Bright and all nice! Amyra sizzles in Saisha Shinde‘s metallic sequined dress as she flaunts her toned body. She amps up the drama with dewy makeup and a wet hair look
The diva looks smoking hot in this crimson red blazer dress teamed with pointed-toe boots
Knots are the trend of the moment! She nails the 70’s inspired look in the front-knot bralette top paired with a polka dot mini skirt
The tie-dye kaftan dress with a plunging neckline looks uber cool on Amyra. The messy hairstyle adds to her refreshing appeal
Fringe Fun! The actress looks drop-dead gorgeous in a Papa Don't Preach by Shubhika scarlet lehenga. She accessorised her look with a dazzling necklace
She showed off her envious curves in this electric blue dress which fits her like a glove
The diva looks splendid in This attire as she breaks the monotony of the strapless purple jumpsuit with a metallic chain belt and accessories
The ‘Made in China’ actress looks effortlessly chic in Diya Rajvvir ‘s yellow co-ord set with dramatic puffy sleeves
The edgy lure of the ruffled detailing on the one-shoulder top is unmissable! The actress seamlessly pairs the floral print co-ord with nude heels
This is hands-down our favourite outfit from the actress' wardrobe! Amyra slays in this monochrome co-ord set. She finishes off her look with pearl studs and white kitten heels
