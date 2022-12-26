Heading 3

Ana de Armas: 2022 Style Diary

Image: Getty Images

Shimmery Gown

For one of the red carpet appearances for her film Blonde, Ana de Armas sported this stunning shimmery gown with a halter neck

Image: Getty Images

Ana de Armas attended the Venice Film Festival premiere of Blonde sporting this gorgeous pink gown

Venice Look

Image: Getty Images

For the Berlin premiere of The Gray Man, Ana de Armas rocked a stunning blue power suit and looked beyond amazing

Blue Suit

Image: Getty Images

Ana de Armas recently attended the Governors Awards sporting this stunning black and white dress with a cutout

Governors Awards

Image: Getty Images

Ana de Armas looked like an absolute diva as she attended the premiere of Blonde in Spain sporting this black and gold outfit

Black and Gold

Image: Getty Images

Ana de Armas sported this stunning black minidress with a jacket at the photocall event for Blonde in Venice

Black Dress

Image: Getty Images

Ana de Armas attended a red carpet event for The Gray Man donning this silver metallic dress and rocked it perfectly

Metallic Outfit

Image: Getty Images

Yet another stunning red carpet appearance made by Ana de Armas for The Gray Man promotions included this corset dress

Corset Dress

Image: Getty Images

Ana de Armas arrived in Venice ahead of her film's premiere in a stylish look as she donned a blue blazer with matching shorts

Blue Blazer

Image: Getty Images

Ana de Armas wore a stunning black blazer and trousers for an event while promoting Blonde and looked stunning in it

Formal Look

