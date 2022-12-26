Ana de Armas: 2022 Style Diary
pinkvilla
Surabhi Redkar
DEC 26, 2022
FASHION
Image: Getty Images
Shimmery Gown
For one of the red carpet appearances for her film Blonde, Ana de Armas sported this stunning shimmery gown with a halter neck
Image: Getty Images
Ana de Armas attended the Venice Film Festival premiere of Blonde sporting this gorgeous pink gown
Venice Look
Image: Getty Images
For the Berlin premiere of The Gray Man, Ana de Armas rocked a stunning blue power suit and looked beyond amazing
Blue Suit
Image: Getty Images
Ana de Armas recently attended the Governors Awards sporting this stunning black and white dress with a cutout
Governors Awards
Image: Getty Images
Ana de Armas looked like an absolute diva as she attended the premiere of Blonde in Spain sporting this black and gold outfit
Black and Gold
Image: Getty Images
Ana de Armas sported this stunning black minidress with a jacket at the photocall event for Blonde in Venice
Black Dress
Image: Getty Images
Ana de Armas attended a red carpet event for The Gray Man donning this silver metallic dress and rocked it perfectly
Metallic Outfit
Image: Getty Images
Yet another stunning red carpet appearance made by Ana de Armas for The Gray Man promotions included this corset dress
Corset Dress
Image: Getty Images
Ana de Armas arrived in Venice ahead of her film's premiere in a stylish look as she donned a blue blazer with matching shorts
Blue Blazer
Image: Getty Images
Ana de Armas wore a stunning black blazer and trousers for an event while promoting Blonde and looked stunning in it
Formal Look
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.