Anant Ambani-Radhika’s star-studded roka

Hardika Gupta

FASHION

JAN 20, 2023

After Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s engagement ceremony, the family posed for the paps

The Ambani family

Katrina Kaif looked elegant in a white anarkali suit

Katrina Kaif

Salman looked dapper in a blue kurta-pyjama with his niece Alizeh Agnihotri

Salman Khan

Akshay Kumar opted for a wine-coloured kurta and paired it with a black pant

Akshay Kumar

The diva took our breaths away in this white sharara look

Sara Ali Khan

Father-son duo Boney and Arjun graced the ceremony and posed for the paps

Boney Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor

Janhvi and Khushi Kappor looked their ethnic best for the event

The Kapoor Sisters

Varun Dhawan wore blue kurta pyjama and Natsha picked a lavender ensemble

Varun Dhawan with wife Natasha

Gauri Khan arrived with son Aryan for Anant and Radhika’s engagement ceremony

Gauri with son Aryan

The couple caught everyone’s attention with their ethnic look

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

The director looked handsome in this attire 

Karan Johar 

Ananya looks every inch pretty in this white lehenga 

Ananya Panday

Sachin Tendulkar attended the ceremony with wife Anjali Tendulkar and looked like the perfect couple

Sachin Tendulkar with Anjali

