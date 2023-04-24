Heading 3

Ananya-Nora in Tarun Tahiliani outfits

Pakhi Jain

Fashion

APRIL 24, 2023

Image- Tarun Tahiliani’s Instagram

For Lakme Fashion Show, she was dressed in a saree that combined modern corset style with crystal embellishments accentuating the waist area

Sobhita Dhulipala

Image- Tarun Tahiliani’s Instagram

Vaani is wearing ivory silk-georgette chikankari saree which is intricately adorned with hand-embellished pearls, sequins, aari and zari embroidery

Vaani Kapoor

Image- Tarun Tahiliani’s Instagram

Rakul is dressed in a dove grey and rose gold lehenga that includes a sculpted trail which has been enhanced with mother of pearl, sequins, crystals, and delicate thread work

Rakulpreet Singh

Image- Tarun Tahiliani’s Instagram

Shanaya appears stunning in a green silk lehenga that features aari thread embroidery and intricate hand-done zardozi work, which adds to the outfit's beauty

Shanaya Kapoor

Image- Tarun Tahiliani’s Instagram

Nora's appearance is mesmerizing in a traditional Tarun Tahiliani saree with a corseted design. The saree is adorned with delicate silk thread embroidery and hand-embellished with pearls and sequins 

Nora Fatehi

Image- Tarun Tahiliani’s Instagram

Madhuri has paired their classic kurti with an Italian tulle drape and a sheer panel at the back, creating a stylish ensemble

Madhuri Dixit

Image- Tarun Tahiliani’s Instagram

Ananya's appearance is stunning in a timeless moon dust saree, which is adorned with small floating flowers and a hand-embroidered threadwork border

Ananya Panday

Image- Tarun Tahiliani’s Instagram

Nushrratt is wearing a gorgeous sheer green and gold lehenga, which includes a cascading drape and a waistband adorned with pearl detailing, creating an exquisite appearance

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Image- Tarun Tahiliani’s Instagram

Pooja looks graceful in a crushed anarkali dress, which includes tulle sleeves adorned with kasab, resham, and kundan embroidery, enhancing the overall elegance of the outfit

Pooja Hegde

Image- Tarun Tahiliani’s Instagram

She was dressed in a draped corset gown that had an all-embroidered skirt with a sheer panel and crystal highlights, creating a stunning ensemble

Kriti Sanon

