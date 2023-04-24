Ananya-Nora in Tarun Tahiliani outfits
Image- Tarun Tahiliani’s Instagram
For Lakme Fashion Show, she was dressed in a saree that combined modern corset style with crystal embellishments accentuating the waist area
Sobhita Dhulipala
Image- Tarun Tahiliani’s Instagram
Vaani is wearing ivory silk-georgette chikankari saree which is intricately adorned with hand-embellished pearls, sequins, aari and zari embroidery
Vaani Kapoor
Image- Tarun Tahiliani’s Instagram
Rakul is dressed in a dove grey and rose gold lehenga that includes a sculpted trail which has been enhanced with mother of pearl, sequins, crystals, and delicate thread work
Rakulpreet Singh
Image- Tarun Tahiliani’s Instagram
Shanaya appears stunning in a green silk lehenga that features aari thread embroidery and intricate hand-done zardozi work, which adds to the outfit's beauty
Shanaya Kapoor
Image- Tarun Tahiliani’s Instagram
Nora's appearance is mesmerizing in a traditional Tarun Tahiliani saree with a corseted design. The saree is adorned with delicate silk thread embroidery and hand-embellished with pearls and sequins
Nora Fatehi
Image- Tarun Tahiliani’s Instagram
Madhuri has paired their classic kurti with an Italian tulle drape and a sheer panel at the back, creating a stylish ensemble
Madhuri Dixit
Image- Tarun Tahiliani’s Instagram
Ananya's appearance is stunning in a timeless moon dust saree, which is adorned with small floating flowers and a hand-embroidered threadwork border
Ananya Panday
Image- Tarun Tahiliani’s Instagram
Nushrratt is wearing a gorgeous sheer green and gold lehenga, which includes a cascading drape and a waistband adorned with pearl detailing, creating an exquisite appearance
Nushrratt Bharuccha
Image- Tarun Tahiliani’s Instagram
Pooja looks graceful in a crushed anarkali dress, which includes tulle sleeves adorned with kasab, resham, and kundan embroidery, enhancing the overall elegance of the outfit
Pooja Hegde
Image- Tarun Tahiliani’s Instagram
She was dressed in a draped corset gown that had an all-embroidered skirt with a sheer panel and crystal highlights, creating a stunning ensemble
Kriti Sanon
