Fashion
JOYCE JOYSON
MAR 08, 2022
Ananya Panday aces monochrome trend
Heading 3
Sexy LBD
The monochrome trend has refused to budge and it looks like Ananya Panday, too, isn't eager to give up on it anytime soon
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
From pairing an LBD with shorts to a sharp, tailored brown pantsuit teamed with a bralette, her style is effortlessly cool
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Boss lady vibes
She believes a pink corset-style bralette can really spruce up a look when styled with matching high-waisted boot leg pants
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Pink punch
And on the days when she wants to shine bright, the diva picks out a yellow off-shoulder corset top and styles it with a mini skirt
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
A ray of sunshine
However, at times she likes to keep her look simple yet significant by donning a white shirt and pairing it with a matching mini skirt with panels
All-white look
Video: Pinkvilla
Through this look, Ananya gives us a lesson on how to strike a date-night-worthy look by styling a red halter-neck bodysuit with a mini skirt with an asymmetrical hem
Rosy reds
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Next, she sets our pulse racing in this black pantsuit doused in rhinestones and paired with a black bralette
Stunner in black
Video: Pinkvilla
Ananya gives corsets a chic spin by slipping into a white corset top with buttons on the front and clubbed it with a white cropped denim jacket with high-waist trousers
Cool and chic
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She upped the hotness quotient by wearing a sleek black bikini with high-waisted bikini bottoms and rounded off the look with a plain black blazer
Black pantsuit
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Pooja Hegde’s playful tops