Fashion

JOYCE JOYSON

MAR 08, 2022

Ananya Panday aces monochrome trend

Heading 3

Sexy LBD

The monochrome trend has refused to budge and it looks like Ananya Panday, too, isn't eager to give up on it anytime soon

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

From pairing an LBD with shorts to a sharp, tailored brown pantsuit teamed with a bralette, her style is effortlessly cool

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

 Boss lady vibes

She believes a pink corset-style bralette can really spruce up a look when styled with matching high-waisted boot leg pants

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Pink punch

And on the days when she wants to shine bright, the diva picks out a yellow off-shoulder corset top and styles it with a mini skirt

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

A ray of sunshine

However, at times she likes to keep her look simple yet significant by donning a white shirt and pairing it with a matching mini skirt with panels

All-white look

Video: Pinkvilla

Through this look, Ananya gives us a lesson on how to strike a date-night-worthy look by styling a red halter-neck bodysuit with a mini skirt with an asymmetrical hem

Rosy reds

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Next, she sets our pulse racing in this black pantsuit doused in rhinestones and paired with a black bralette

Stunner in black

Video: Pinkvilla

Ananya gives corsets a chic spin by slipping into a white corset top with buttons on the front and clubbed it with a white cropped denim jacket with high-waist trousers

Cool and chic

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

She upped the hotness quotient by wearing a sleek black bikini with high-waisted bikini bottoms and rounded off the look with a plain black blazer

Black pantsuit

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Pooja Hegde’s playful tops

Click Here