Ananya Panday aces

OCT 06, 2022
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Serving statement-making looks like nobody else, Ananya upped the style quotient in a daring puff sleeves
blazer and wide-legged flowy pants
Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram
She serves the perfect girl boss look in a houndstooth-printed blazer, black corset, and high-waisted trousers
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Decked up in a mocha brown power suit and bralette, the Liger actress made yet a strong case for millennial-style pantsuits
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Acing colour blocking and power-dressing in her own quirky way, she rocked a neutral-hued co-ord set with a single-breasted blue blazer
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
She ensured that her style was on fleek in a dapper green blazer and shorts co-ord set from the Dalida Ayach label
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
She paired her white pants and a furry shrug with a white tube top to give a chic spin to a formal style
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
The starlet also gave a funky spin to classic silhouettes by opting for a neon green cropped blazer and belted straight-fit trousers set
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Striking the perfect balance between elegance and trend, she rocked a snazzy black and white checkered co-ord set!
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
She sported a beige Dafna May
co-ord set that consisted of an oversized jacket, a strapless bralette, and cropped bottoms, giving an overall fun spin to her look
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
In a pair of formal tapered trousers, a sultry black bra, and a matching single-breasted blazer, she took things a notch higher!
