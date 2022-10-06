Ananya Panday aces

Heading 3

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Serving statement-making looks like nobody else, Ananya upped the style quotient in a daring puff sleeves
blazer and wide-legged flowy pants

Serving Looks

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram

She serves the perfect girl boss look in a houndstooth-printed blazer, black corset, and high-waisted trousers

Suit Boot

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Decked up in a mocha brown power suit and bralette, the Liger actress made yet a strong case for millennial-style pantsuits

Beauty In Brown

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram 

Acing colour blocking and power-dressing in her own quirky way, she rocked a neutral-hued co-ord set with a single-breasted blue blazer

Rocking Trends

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram 

She ensured that her style was on fleek in a dapper green blazer and shorts co-ord set from the Dalida Ayach label

Style On Fleek

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

She paired her white pants and a furry shrug with a white tube top to give a chic spin to a formal style

Madame In All-white

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

The starlet also gave a funky spin to classic silhouettes by opting for a neon green cropped blazer and belted straight-fit trousers set

Neon Game

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Striking the perfect balance between elegance and trend, she rocked a snazzy black and white checkered co-ord set!

High On Style Quotient

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

She sported a beige Dafna May
 co-ord set that consisted of an oversized jacket, a strapless bralette, and cropped bottoms, giving an overall fun spin to her look

Suit Up But Make It Fun

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

In a pair of formal tapered trousers, a sultry black bra, and a matching single-breasted blazer, she took things a notch higher!

Lady In Black 

