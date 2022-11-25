Ananya Panday aces vacation style
Sakshi
Singh
NOV 25, 2022
FASHION
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
The Liger actress stuns in a pink flowy dress as she enjoys the picturesque view of the Colosseum in Rome.
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She looked as lovely as her backdrop of the beautiful pink-hued sky while wearing a white strapless ruched dress.
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya makes a stunning case for vacation looks in her floral-print high-waist bikini set as she sunbathes.
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She poses in a pretty white strapless dress with colourful prints all over, giving us major fashion goals.
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She sported a sassy look that's worth bookmarking, which included a green bikini, unique jewelry, and black sunglasses.
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
In a short summer dress with vibrant prints and noodle straps, she kept her look minimal and stylish.
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She looks amazing in a mustard yellow dress with a plunging neckline as she enjoys the ocean waves.
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
With her adorable look in a white sweater and a green knit beanie, the Liger actress set some winter vacation-style goals.
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
For a winter day out, she sported a white cropped puffer jacket with emoji prints and a matching white bottom and top.
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She looked amazing in this beige matching set, which was paired with a dainty necklace and black sunglasses.
