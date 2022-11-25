Heading 3

Ananya Panday aces vacation style 

                  pinkvilla 

Sakshi
Singh

NOV 25, 2022

FASHION

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

The Liger actress stuns in a pink flowy dress as she enjoys the picturesque view of the Colosseum in Rome.

Dreamin’ 

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

She looked as lovely as her backdrop of the beautiful pink-hued sky while wearing a white strapless ruched dress.

Pink skies 

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya makes a stunning case for vacation looks in her floral-print high-waist bikini set as she sunbathes.

Killer bikini 

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

She poses in a pretty white strapless dress with colourful prints all over, giving us major fashion goals.

Chic Style

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

She sported a sassy look that's worth bookmarking, which included a green bikini, unique jewelry, and black sunglasses.

Sassy

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

In a short summer dress with vibrant prints and noodle straps, she kept her look minimal and stylish.

Minimal Style

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

She looks amazing in a mustard yellow dress with a plunging neckline as she enjoys the ocean waves.

Yellow mellow

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

With her adorable look in a white sweater and a green knit beanie, the Liger actress set some winter vacation-style goals.

Winter Style 

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

For a winter day out, she sported a white cropped puffer jacket with emoji prints and a matching white bottom and top.

Simple Look

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

She looked amazing in this beige matching set, which was paired with a dainty necklace and black sunglasses.

Stylish As Always 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here