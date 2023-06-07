pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
JUNE 07, 2023
Ananya Panday and her corset outfits
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya Panday looked chic in a white corset top and matching pants
Chic In White
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She looked glamorous in a black corset top and checkered pants
Glamorous
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Snazzy
She is a fashionista in this short white corset-fit dress
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
This feathered corset dress looked about just perfect on her
White Delight
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
The Liger actress turned heads in a strappy pink corset crop top and matching flared pants
On Fleek
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She looked picture-perfect in a romantic white off-shoulder corseted dress
Picture Perfect
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Acing Trends
Her snazzy look in this strapless neon dress with a corset bodice is on point
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She looked superb in a white corset top and high-waisted jeans
Stunning
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She spruced things up in a floral corset top and grey shorts
Sprucing Things Up
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She made a stunning style statement in a yellow corset top and a front-zipper mini skirt
Making Statements
