Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

JUNE 07, 2023

Ananya Panday and her corset outfits 

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram 

Ananya Panday looked chic in a white corset top and matching pants 

Chic In White

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram 

She looked glamorous in a black corset top and checkered pants 

Glamorous

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Snazzy 

She is a fashionista in this short white corset-fit dress 

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram 

This feathered corset dress looked about just perfect on her 

White Delight

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram 

The Liger actress turned heads in a strappy pink corset crop top and matching flared pants 

On Fleek

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram 

She looked picture-perfect in a romantic white off-shoulder corseted dress

Picture Perfect

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram 

Acing Trends 

Her snazzy look in this strapless neon dress with a corset bodice is on point

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram 

She looked superb in a white corset top and high-waisted jeans

Stunning 

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram 

She spruced things up in a floral corset top and grey shorts

Sprucing Things Up 

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram 

She made a stunning style statement in a yellow corset top and a front-zipper mini skirt 

Making Statements 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here