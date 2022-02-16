Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
FEB 16, 2022
Ananya Panday in bodycon outfits
Bombshell
Ananya looked like a bombshell in a mini zipper green dress by David Koma
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Her ravishing look in a red mini outfit with a narrow keyhole detail grabbed all eyeballs!
Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram
Ravishing In Red
She flaunted her sexy curves in a peach-hued bodycon dress that fit her snugly
Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram
Sexy Lady
She looked like a true fashionista in this embellished black gown with a thigh-high slit and a one-shoulder neckline
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Stunner In Black
Her sparkly mini dress with quirky motifs on it ensured that her look was sexy and snazzy at the same time
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Sparkle & Shine
She showed off her curves in a bubblegum pink latex dress that fit her like a glove!
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Hotness Redefined
This fluorescent ruched dress with drawstring tie-ups on the sides was enough to raise the hotness quotient in a jiffy!
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Making Jaws Drop
She looked hot as hell in a cheerful canary yellow by London-based label AQ/AQ
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Bold & Beautiful
And her sunset-hued mini dress with strappy sleeves was a statement-maker in itself!
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Statement Maker
A body-fitting Yousef Al Jasmi dress with shimmery details all over it was enough to take things up a notch for the young fashionista!
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Style On Point
