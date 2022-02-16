Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

FEB 16, 2022

Ananya Panday in bodycon outfits

Heading 3

Bombshell

Ananya looked like a bombshell in a mini zipper green dress by David Koma

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

Her ravishing look in a red mini outfit with a narrow keyhole detail grabbed all eyeballs!

Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram

Ravishing In Red

She flaunted her sexy curves in a peach-hued bodycon dress that fit her snugly

Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram

Sexy Lady

She looked like a true fashionista in this embellished black gown with a thigh-high slit and a one-shoulder neckline

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

Stunner In Black

Her sparkly mini dress with quirky motifs on it ensured that her look was sexy and snazzy at the same time

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

Sparkle & Shine

She showed off her curves in a bubblegum pink latex dress that fit her like a glove!

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

Hotness Redefined

This fluorescent ruched dress with drawstring tie-ups on the sides was enough to raise the hotness quotient in a jiffy!

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

Making Jaws Drop

She looked hot as hell in a cheerful canary yellow by London-based label AQ/AQ

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

Bold & Beautiful

And her sunset-hued mini dress with strappy sleeves was a statement-maker in itself!

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

Statement Maker

A body-fitting Yousef Al Jasmi dress with shimmery details all over it was enough to take things up a notch for the young fashionista!

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

Style On Point 

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Best of Deepika Padukone’s short hairdo

Click Here