Ananya Panday has never shied away from experimenting with white. This Leo & Lin attire featuring a white shirt beneath a checkered skirt gives us enough proof!
Adding a chic twist to formal white outfits, Panday then picked out high-waisted pants, a matching tube top and furry knitted shrug to show us how it’s done!
Ananya’s next pick in white was a ruched midi skirt with green feathers along the side slit and a matching shirt to go with it
White but make it party-ready! The starlet wore a sexy bodycon white dress that bore black polka dot prints all over it
To go all-out in her favourite shade, Ananya had picked out a sequined mini dress with huge balloon sleeves
Forget LBDs because Ananya Panday is teaching you how to rock a shimmery little white dress for your next party!
In a white shirt with dramatic full-sleeves and a mini white skirt, Ananya shows that there’s no such thing as too much white!
And when she is recreating her favourite Bollywood moments, she likes to slip in a comfy voluminous white dress!
A white tube top with trendy tie-dye pants remains her go-to look during her vacation in the Maldives
And she can quickly bring in some bright colours to make her denim white shorts look all playful and glam!
