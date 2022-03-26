FASHION
JOYCE JOYSON
MAR 26, 2022
Heading 3
Ananya Panday in chic bralettes
Pink moment
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya Panday rocks the cool-girl aesthetic look in this fuschia pink corset bralette styled with high-waisted bootleg trousers
We totally love this tonal look on Ananya. She styled her tan-hued pantsuit with a brown bralette and looked fabulous in it
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Boss lady vibes
Next, she gives us the ultimate lesson on how to rock a monochrome look in this white buttoned-up crop top, high-waisted denims, and overlayered with a denim jacket
Forever denim girl
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
The actress showed off her style credentials in a brown bandeau with gathered detailing, paired with high-waisted beige trousers bearing floral patterns
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ultra-stylish
Killer look
Video: Pinkvilla
She posed up a storm in this black pantsuit with scattered sequins and teamed it with a tiny bralette
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Adding a cool factor to her sensuous look, the diva wore a black halter-neck bralette and accessorised it with chunky necklaces
Hot mess
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
The beauty wore a sky-blue floral bralette with a micro-mini skirt and a cropped jacket with bishop sleeves
Tropical vibes
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
She is a huge fan of bralettes and isn't really afraid to wear it bold as worn here underneath a black lace top and leather pants
Bold and edgy
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Wearing a beige coloured pantsuit with baggy, knee-length pants, she spruced up her look by styling it with an olive bralette
Minimalistic style
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Lastly, she wore an upside-down style bralette with black high-waisted, skinny bottoms
Super-chic
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Finest performances of Emraan Hashmi