FASHION

JOYCE JOYSON

MAR 26, 2022

Heading 3

Ananya Panday in chic bralettes

Pink moment

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya Panday rocks the cool-girl aesthetic look in this fuschia pink corset bralette styled with high-waisted bootleg trousers

We totally love this tonal look on Ananya. She styled her tan-hued pantsuit with a brown bralette and looked fabulous in it

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Boss lady vibes

Next, she gives us the ultimate lesson on how to rock a monochrome look in this white buttoned-up crop top, high-waisted denims, and overlayered with a denim jacket

Forever denim girl

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

The actress showed off her style credentials in a brown bandeau with gathered detailing, paired with high-waisted beige trousers bearing floral patterns

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ultra-stylish

Killer look

Video: Pinkvilla

She posed up a storm in this black pantsuit with scattered sequins and teamed it with a tiny bralette

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Adding a cool factor to her sensuous look, the diva wore a black halter-neck bralette and accessorised it with chunky necklaces

Hot mess

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

The beauty wore a sky-blue floral bralette with a micro-mini skirt and a cropped jacket with bishop sleeves

Tropical vibes

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

She is a huge fan of bralettes and isn't really afraid to wear it bold as worn here underneath a black lace top and leather pants

Bold and edgy

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Wearing a beige coloured pantsuit with baggy, knee-length pants, she spruced up her look by styling it with an olive bralette

Minimalistic style

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Lastly, she wore an upside-down style bralette with black high-waisted, skinny bottoms

Super-chic

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Finest performances of Emraan Hashmi

Click Here