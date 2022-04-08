Fashion
Rishika Shah
apr 08, 2022
Heading 3
Ananya Panday in co-ord sets
Trendy In Green
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya had us stunned as she posed in a bright green coord set featuring a funky blazer and a matching skirt
Classy In Black
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya added a unique spin to formal wear in a peplum style sleeveless blazer top teamed with shorts
Ananya exuded major boss lady vibes in a khaki set comprising a bralette, pants and a blazer
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Boss Lady
The Khaali Peeli actress looked all things glam in a pink coord set featuring a cropped corset top and flared pants
Pretty In Pink
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya defined elegance in a faux leather coord set comprising a bralette and a tight-fit skirt
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Lady In Leather
Jean Baby
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya aced the all denim look in a white denim coord set featuring a cropped top, pants and a jacket
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya added a pop of colour to her white corset and skirt set by layering it with a blue blazer and green heels
Pop Of Colour
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya looked like a dream as she posed in a floral coord set accessorised with a beach hat
Flower Girl
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya rocked her beach look in a floral blue coord set featuring a bralette, a skirt and a matching jacket
Beach Vibes
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
The Gehraiyaan star looked resplendent in a satin brown off-shoulder cropped top teamed with matching pants
Earthy Tones
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Katrina Kaif's off-duty summer style