Rishika Shah

apr 08, 2022

Ananya Panday in co-ord sets

Trendy In Green

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya had us stunned as she posed in a bright green coord set featuring a funky blazer and a matching skirt

Classy In Black

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya added a unique spin to formal wear in a peplum style sleeveless blazer top teamed with shorts

Ananya exuded major boss lady vibes in a khaki set comprising a bralette, pants and a blazer

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Boss Lady

The Khaali Peeli actress looked all things glam in a pink coord set featuring a cropped corset top and flared pants

Pretty In Pink

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya defined elegance in a faux leather coord set comprising a bralette and a tight-fit skirt

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Lady In Leather

Jean Baby

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya aced the all denim look in a white denim coord set featuring a cropped top, pants and a jacket

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya added a pop of colour to her white corset and skirt set by layering it with a blue blazer and green heels

Pop Of Colour

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya looked like a dream as she posed in a floral coord set accessorised with a beach hat

Flower Girl

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya rocked her beach look in a floral blue coord set featuring a bralette, a skirt and a matching jacket

Beach Vibes

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

The Gehraiyaan star looked resplendent in a satin brown off-shoulder cropped top teamed with matching pants

Earthy Tones

