Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

MAY 08, 2023

Ananya Panday dazzles in pink 

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram

Ananya Panday raises the temperature in a slinky short pink dress 

Hot In Pink 

Image: Amit Aggarwal Instagram

She looked stunning in a blush-pink plissé skirt and a hand-embroidered bustier

Stunning

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Glam Vibes

She exuded glam vibes in a luxe pink satin gown featuring a plunging neckline

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram

The Liger actress turned up the drama in a pink floor-length skirt and a red blouse

Trendy 

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya looked gorgeous in a dramatic pink Falguni Shane Peacock outfit 

Gorgeous 

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

She looked chic in a pink corset crop top and matching flared pants

Chic Gal

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

She looked beautiful as ever in a pink and white floral print dress

Simply Beautiful 

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

She took the ethnic route in a bright pink bandhani lehenga and an embroidered blouse

Classic 

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

She turned heads in a hot pink latex dress 

Barbie Girl 

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

She is a diva in this custom pink embellished lehenga 

Flawless 

