Rishika Shah
FEB 14, 2022
Ananya Panday in green outfits
Zipper Dress
Ananya looked all things chic and stylish in a bodycon green zipper dress with cold shoulders
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya resembled a beautiful tree as she decked up in a green halter neck top with brown leather pants
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Halter Neck
The star kid aced the formal dressing style in the most chic way dressed in a green blazer dress
Video: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Blazer Dress
Ananya posed in a textured green and white cut-out dress that featured an open back
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Cut-Out Dress
Ananya added a pop of colour to her neon green bodycon dress with bright red heels
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Neon Lights
Ananya looked like a breath of fresh air in a lime green sharara set
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Sharara Set
Rocking yet another neon green dress, Ananya raised the temperature in a ruched off-shoulder dress
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ravishing In Ruched
The diva exuded major boss vibes in a neon green co-ord set featuring a cropped blazer
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Chic Pantsuit
The Khaali Peeli actress styled her printed green shirt with a satin green skirt featuring a front slit
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Satin Skirt
Ananya looked drop-dead gorgeous in a green, tiered off-shoulder ruched dress
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ruched All The Way
