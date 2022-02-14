FASHION

Ananya Panday in green outfits

Zipper Dress

Ananya looked all things chic and stylish in a bodycon green zipper dress with cold shoulders

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya resembled a beautiful tree as she decked up in a green halter neck top with brown leather pants

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Halter Neck

The star kid aced the formal dressing style in the most chic way dressed in a green blazer dress

Video: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Blazer Dress

Ananya posed in a textured green and white cut-out dress that featured an open back

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Cut-Out Dress

Ananya added a pop of colour to her neon green bodycon dress with bright red heels

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Neon Lights

Ananya looked like a breath of fresh air in a lime green sharara set

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Sharara Set

Rocking yet another neon green dress, Ananya raised the temperature in a ruched off-shoulder dress

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ravishing In Ruched

The diva exuded major boss vibes in a neon green co-ord set featuring a cropped blazer

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Chic Pantsuit

The Khaali Peeli actress styled her printed green shirt with a satin green skirt featuring a front slit

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Satin Skirt

Ananya looked drop-dead gorgeous in a green, tiered off-shoulder ruched dress

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ruched All The Way 

