Ananya Panday
in black outfits

Sakshi
Singh

NOV 17, 2022

FASHION

Image: Ananaya Panday Instagram

The Liger actress sported a gorgeous black leaopard printed dress with cut-outs that flaunted her figure and also featured a belt for that cinched look.

Black Leopard 

Image: Ananaya Panday Instagram

She exuded drama and style in a three-piece ensemble that included a black and embroidered blouse with flared pants and a long shrug to complete the look.

All drama

Image: Ananaya Panday Instagram

Enjoying the picturesque view on the ghats of Mathura, she sported a black tank top and trousers and paired them with a yellow dupatta.

Mathura diaries 

Image: Ananaya Panday Instagram

She looked stunning in a tall-fitting, grey-and-black-striped suit that she styled with a black corset top for a contrast effect.

Power dressing 

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram

Serving some major fashion goals in a black strappy dress with a sweetheart neckline and empire-waisted design, Ananya was a stunner.

Classic LBD 

Image: Ananaya Panday Instagram

In a solid black lehenga with a stunning blouse with gold embroidery by Ritika Mirchandani, she looked every inch a diva.

Desi kudi

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram

She looked absolutely stunning in a black wrap dress with a draped neckline that really highlighted her amazing body, and the ruched side slit added just the right amount of sass.

Bombshell

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram 

She radiated glitz and panache in a sheer sequined dress that made her long legs and slender waist look amazing, and she completed the look with a pair of black heels.

Stunning black 

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram

She definitely raised the temperatures in her black ensemble of a Skims bra, Shiv and Narresh shorts, and a blazer by Simran Merwah.

Looking stunning 

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram 

In a black Dolce and Gabbana button-down strappy dress with a short skirt and sheer stiletto heels, she set the house on fire. She styled it with red lips and a satchel.

On fire

