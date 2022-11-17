Ananya Panday
in black outfits
pinkvilla
Sakshi
Singh
NOV 17, 2022
FASHION
Image: Ananaya Panday Instagram
The Liger actress sported a gorgeous black leaopard printed dress with cut-outs that flaunted her figure and also featured a belt for that cinched look.
Image: Ananaya Panday Instagram
She exuded drama and style in a three-piece ensemble that included a black and embroidered blouse with flared pants and a long shrug to complete the look.
Image: Ananaya Panday Instagram
Enjoying the picturesque view on the ghats of Mathura, she sported a black tank top and trousers and paired them with a yellow dupatta.
Image: Ananaya Panday Instagram
She looked stunning in a tall-fitting, grey-and-black-striped suit that she styled with a black corset top for a contrast effect.
Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram
Serving some major fashion goals in a black strappy dress with a sweetheart neckline and empire-waisted design, Ananya was a stunner.
Image: Ananaya Panday Instagram
In a solid black lehenga with a stunning blouse with gold embroidery by Ritika Mirchandani, she looked every inch a diva.
Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram
She looked absolutely stunning in a black wrap dress with a draped neckline that really highlighted her amazing body, and the ruched side slit added just the right amount of sass.
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
She radiated glitz and panache in a sheer sequined dress that made her long legs and slender waist look amazing, and she completed the look with a pair of black heels.
Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram
She definitely raised the temperatures in her black ensemble of a Skims bra, Shiv and Narresh shorts, and a blazer by Simran Merwah.
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
In a black Dolce and Gabbana button-down strappy dress with a short skirt and sheer stiletto heels, she set the house on fire. She styled it with red lips and a satchel.
