Neenaz Akhtar
JAN 5, 2023
FASHION
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Showing off her chiselled abs, the Liger actress aces chic style in a printed mini skirt and a monochrome cropped blouse
All Hearts
Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram
Her white ribbed top and pleated micro-mini skirt struck the perfect balance between chic and casual
Cool Chic
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She aced the androgynous fashion in a tailored brown pantsuit and a criss-cross bralette beneath
Boss Babe
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She makes a strong case for denim-on-denim by wearing these high-waisted denim pants with a denim bralette
Denim Love
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She looks fierce in this plaid power suit teamed and a black corset top
Slayer
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She shows off her gorgeous curves in a blue form-fitting midi dress from Galvan London
Fashionable Blues
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
The starlet chose to keep things simple yet trendy in a lime green co-ord set
Match Point
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She looks like a doll in this all-black Dolce & Gabbana outfit that consists of a short black dress and a mini skirt
Pretty As A Doll
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Her brick-red cargo pants and black crop top with criss-cross detailing are perfect for a chic OOTD
Mood Casual
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She exudes bombshell vibes in this checkered corset top and high-waist shorts
Check Mate
