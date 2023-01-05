Heading 3

Ananya Panday
in chic outfits

Neenaz Akhtar 

JAN 5, 2023

FASHION

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Showing off her chiselled abs, the Liger actress aces chic style in a printed mini skirt and a monochrome cropped blouse

All Hearts 

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram

Her white ribbed top and pleated micro-mini skirt struck the perfect balance between chic and casual

Cool Chic 

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

She aced the androgynous fashion in a tailored brown pantsuit and a criss-cross bralette beneath

Boss Babe 

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

She makes a strong case for denim-on-denim by wearing these high-waisted denim pants with a denim bralette

Denim Love

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

She looks fierce in this plaid power suit teamed and a black corset top

Slayer

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

She shows off her gorgeous curves in a blue form-fitting midi dress from Galvan London

Fashionable Blues

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

The starlet chose to keep things simple yet trendy in a lime green co-ord set

Match Point 

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

She looks like a doll in this all-black Dolce & Gabbana outfit that consists of a short black dress and a mini skirt

Pretty As A Doll 

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Her brick-red cargo pants and black crop top with criss-cross detailing are perfect for a chic OOTD

Mood Casual 

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

She exudes bombshell vibes in this checkered corset top and high-waist shorts

Check Mate 

