Ananya Panday In
cream-coloured outfits
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Jan 02, 2023
FASHION
Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram
Ananya sets the mood for a traditional look in a chiffon creamy-hued saree and an embellished little blouse
Desi Girl
Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram
She makes a chic case for a micro-mini pleated skirt in a creamy colour and a halter-neck top in a white shade
Chic As Always
Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram
She wore a faux leather skirt in a creamy shade with a pink crop top and a pink denim jacket to channel her inner ‘Poo’!
Pretty Woman
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She made a fashionable case for light-hued lehengas by picking out a creamy-white ensemble from the shelves of Anita Dongre
Fashionable Much
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Making a snazzy case for cargo pants, the starlet wore a pair of cream-coloured pants with a blue corset top
Cool Girl Look
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She takes her vacation style a notch higher in a cream-coloured co-ord set by high-fashion label Orseund Iris
Vacation Style
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
The Liger actress wore a body-hugging cream-coloured co-ord set that was party snazzy and parts sassy!
Sassy Style
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She decked herself up in a pair of creamy embroidered pants and a brown tube top for a movie promotion
On Fleek
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Her dazzling mirror-work lehenga by Abhinav Mishra in a creamy shade ensured that all eyes were on her!
Dazzling
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Suited up in a cream-hued Dafna May co-ord set that featured cropped bottoms, she showed us how to ace power-dressing in a quirky way
Playful
