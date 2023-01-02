Heading 3

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram

Ananya sets the mood for a traditional look in a chiffon creamy-hued saree and an embellished little blouse

Desi Girl

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram

She makes a chic case for a micro-mini pleated skirt in a creamy colour and a halter-neck top in a white shade

Chic As Always

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram

She wore a faux leather skirt in a creamy shade with a pink crop top and a pink denim jacket to channel her inner ‘Poo’!

Pretty Woman

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

She made a fashionable case for light-hued lehengas by picking out a creamy-white ensemble from the shelves of Anita Dongre

Fashionable Much 

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Making a snazzy case for cargo pants, the starlet wore a pair of cream-coloured pants with a blue corset top

Cool Girl Look 

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

She takes her vacation style a notch higher in a cream-coloured co-ord set by high-fashion label Orseund Iris

Vacation Style 

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

The Liger actress wore a body-hugging cream-coloured co-ord set that was party snazzy and parts sassy! 

Sassy Style 

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

She decked herself up in a pair of creamy embroidered pants and a brown tube top for a movie promotion

On Fleek

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Her dazzling mirror-work lehenga by Abhinav Mishra in a creamy shade ensured that all eyes were on her! 

Dazzling

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Suited up in a cream-hued Dafna May co-ord set that featured cropped bottoms, she showed us how to ace power-dressing in a quirky way

Playful 

