Ananya Panday
 In crop tops

Priyakshi Sharma

DEC 23, 2022

FASHION

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Here, Ananya is seen donning a black and white striped crop top with a denim jacket and matching pants

Rocking the stripes

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

The actress aces the denim-on-denim look like a pro

Denim-on-denim

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya dishes out boss-babe vibes in this black corset crop top that she styled with a checked co-ord set

Corset crop top

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya rocks this casual look as she dons a white crop top with an oversized striped shirt

White crop top

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Green never looked better. Or should we say, cuter?

 Green co-ord set

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

The Liger actress slayed this look featuring a blue corset crop top with off-white low-rise trousers

Pretty in powder blue

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya wore this off-shoulder top with trousers on her Maldives vacation

Off-shoulder top

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

She keeps it minimal yet stylish with this mauve crop top and ripped white denims

Mauvy tones

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya opted for this printed blue crop top and denim pants while she vacationed in Dubai

Love for prints

Image: Pinkvilla

Ananya keeps her airport look casual and comfortable as she dons this crop top with a pair of shorts and sneakers

Acing the airport look

