Ananya Panday in

festive lehengas

Sakshi
Singh

SEPT 29, 2022

FASHION

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

For Diwali last year, she dressed up in an Anita Dongre bandhani ensemble with an embroidered blouse and looked stunning

Pretty In Pink

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

The actress was all decked up in a striking gold embellished lehenga from Kresha Bajaj’s collection and looked stunning

Golden Girl

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

The Liger actress looked stunning in a floral embroidered blue lehenga from Rimple and Harpreet's collection

Floral galore

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

Captivating us with her looks, Ananya rocked a beautiful polka dot printed lehenga in blue pairing it up with an embellished strapless blouse from Arpita Mehta’s collection

Aqua baby

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

Ditching the red and opting for the bold black, she served some major looks as she looked stunning in a simple and chic all-black lehenga

Black magic

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

She looked wonderful and lovely in a sheer beige lehenga and kept her style simple, proving that little is more

Sheer drama

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

Her white and pink colored lehenga paired up with a printed blouse looked extremely stylish perfect for daytime festivities

Keeping it stylish

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

Taking our breath away, Ananya looked ravishing wearing a yellow embroidered lehenga with a matching blouse showing off her toned midriff

Hotness alert

She definitely raised the temperatures giving us some major fashion inspo wearing a blue stitch work lehenga from Shivan and Narresh’s line

Bluetiful

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

She took it up a notch by donning a stunning maroon and brown embroidered lehenga from Rimple and Harpeet's line

Not so simple

