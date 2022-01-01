Ananya Panday in
festive lehengas
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
For Diwali last year, she dressed up in an Anita Dongre bandhani ensemble with an embroidered blouse and looked stunning
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
The actress was all decked up in a striking gold embellished lehenga from Kresha Bajaj’s collection and looked stunning
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
The Liger actress looked stunning in a floral embroidered blue lehenga from Rimple and Harpreet's collection
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Captivating us with her looks, Ananya rocked a beautiful polka dot printed lehenga in blue pairing it up with an embellished strapless blouse from Arpita Mehta’s collection
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Ditching the red and opting for the bold black, she served some major looks as she looked stunning in a simple and chic all-black lehenga
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
She looked wonderful and lovely in a sheer beige lehenga and kept her style simple, proving that little is more
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Her white and pink colored lehenga paired up with a printed blouse looked extremely stylish perfect for daytime festivities
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Taking our breath away, Ananya looked ravishing wearing a yellow embroidered lehenga with a matching blouse showing off her toned midriff
She definitely raised the temperatures giving us some major fashion inspo wearing a blue stitch work lehenga from Shivan and Narresh’s line
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
She took it up a notch by donning a stunning maroon and brown embroidered lehenga from Rimple and Harpeet's line
