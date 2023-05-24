Heading 3

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

MAY 24, 2023

Ananya Panday in glamorous gowns

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

The Liger actress exuded ultra-glam in a black and gold 'Botanical' gown by Rahul Mishra

Glamorous

Image:  : Tanya Ghavri Instagram 

Ananya looked dreamy in a beautiful tulle couture gown from AADNEVIK

Beautiful 

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Snazzy 

She took the black route in a statement-making sheer ruffle gown

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

She looked like a modern-day princess in this luxe pink satin gown

Dreamy Vibes

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya looked ravishing in an asymmetrical red chiffon gown 

Turning Heads

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

This all-black gown with a one-shoulder silhouette looked stunning on her 

Glam Vibes

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

She looked simply gorgeous in this black gown with a dramatic pink attachment around the waist

Gorgeous

Image: Pinkvilla

Her festive-ready look in this strappy gown with a thigh-high slit is on point

Festive-ready

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

She put her most fashionable foot forward in a blush pink ballgown

Diva Vibes

She kept things modish in a velvet and tulle black gown by Gauri and Nainika

Sensuous

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

