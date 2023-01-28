Ananya Panday in modish corset outfits
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
JAN 28, 2023
FASHION
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Making a sassy case for the little white dress, the Liger actress turned up the style quotient in a corset-inspired monochrome number from Self Cntrd.
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She then went to ace not one but two trends together. This strapless neon dress with a corset bodice serves proof!
Khushi Kapoor turned heads in a dress
Janhvi Kapoor in body-hugging dresses
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
For a simple yet sensuous look, Ananya wore a white strapless corset top featuring a pleated bust and clubbed with high-waisted light blue jeans.
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
A fan of everything corset, she then donned a co-ord set featuring a strappy pink corset crop top and a pair of matching flared pants.
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She managed to up her style statement in yet another corset outfit, this time in a yellow off-shoulder corset top and a front-zipper mini skirt.
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Jazzing things up once in a while, she wore a gorgeous floral corset top with grey shorts and showed us how it’s done!
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She wore yet another stunning floral number in the form of a floral corset top and a bottle-green leather skirt.
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Taking her style game to the next level, she posed in a khaki green transparent corset bodysuit curated and a high-waist knitted ribbed skirt that flattered her lean frame well.
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
In Eith's monochrome coordinated set featuring a sleeveless crop top with a square neckline and corset detailing and high-waisted cigarette pants, she looked like a diva!
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She documented her love for corset outfits as she posed for a mirror selfie in a corset white dress from Frisky.
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.