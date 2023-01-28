Heading 3

Ananya Panday in modish corset outfits

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar 

JAN 28, 2023

FASHION

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Making a sassy case for the little white dress, the Liger actress turned up the style quotient in a corset-inspired monochrome number from Self Cntrd. 

Sass & Style 

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

She then went to ace not one but two trends together. This strapless neon dress with a corset bodice serves proof! 

Acing Trends

Khushi Kapoor turned heads in a dress

Janhvi Kapoor in body-hugging dresses

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

For a simple yet sensuous look, Ananya wore a white strapless corset top featuring a pleated bust and clubbed with high-waisted light blue jeans. 

Simple Yet Stunning 

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

A fan of everything corset, she then donned a co-ord set featuring a strappy pink corset crop top and a pair of matching flared pants. 

Co-ord Fashion

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

She managed to up her style statement in yet another corset outfit, this time in a yellow off-shoulder corset top and a front-zipper mini skirt. 

Statement-making Style

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Jazzing things up once in a while, she wore a gorgeous floral corset top with grey shorts and showed us how it’s done! 

Jazzing It Up

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

She wore yet another stunning floral number in the form of a floral corset top and a bottle-green leather skirt. 

Floral Power

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Taking her style game to the next level, she posed in a khaki green transparent corset bodysuit curated and a high-waist knitted ribbed skirt that flattered her lean frame well. 

Gorgeous Always

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

In Eith's monochrome coordinated set featuring a sleeveless crop top with a square neckline and corset detailing and high-waisted cigarette pants, she looked like a diva! 

Absolute Glam

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

She documented her love for corset outfits as she posed for a mirror selfie in a corset white dress from Frisky. 

Beauty In White

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here