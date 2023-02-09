Heading 3

Ananya Panday in modish corset outfits

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

FEB 09, 2023

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

Ananya Panday looked like a fashionista in this short white outfit featuring a playful corsetry fit

Snazzy 

Image: Ananya Panday instagram


Her white feathered corset dress serves as the perfect outfit for a date night

White Delight

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

She looked trendy and hot in a strapless neon dress with a fun and flirty corset bodice 

Acing Trends

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

She turned heads in a strappy pink corset crop top and a pair of matching flared pants 

On Fleek

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

She looked picture-perfect in a romantic white off-shoulder dress that came with a corseted bodice

Picture Perfect

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

Ananya looked pretty in a strapless white corset top with a pleated bust and high-waisted jeans

Stunning 

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

The Liger actress looked gorgeous in a floral corset top and grey shorts

Sprucing Things Up 

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

She made quite a style statement in a yellow off-shoulder corset top and a front-zipper mini skirt 

Making Statements 

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

She took her style game to the next level in a khaki green corset bodysuit and a high-waist knitted ribbed skirt 

Gorgeous Gal

