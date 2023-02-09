Ananya Panday in modish corset outfits
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
FEB 09, 2023
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Ananya Panday looked like a fashionista in this short white outfit featuring a playful corsetry fit
Snazzy
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Her white feathered corset dress serves as the perfect outfit for a date night
White Delight
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
She looked trendy and hot in a strapless neon dress with a fun and flirty corset bodice
Acing Trends
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
She turned heads in a strappy pink corset crop top and a pair of matching flared pants
On Fleek
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
She looked picture-perfect in a romantic white off-shoulder dress that came with a corseted bodice
Picture Perfect
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Ananya looked pretty in a strapless white corset top with a pleated bust and high-waisted jeans
Stunning
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
The Liger actress looked gorgeous in a floral corset top and grey shorts
Sprucing Things Up
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
She made quite a style statement in a yellow off-shoulder corset top and a front-zipper mini skirt
Making Statements
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
She took her style game to the next level in a khaki green corset bodysuit and a high-waist knitted ribbed skirt
Gorgeous Gal
