Heading 3
pinkvilla
Jiya Surana
Fashion
MAY 05, 2024
Ananya Panday in snazzy skirts
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
The Liger actress keeps her style quotient high in a short yellow skirt featuring embellishments in different hues
Stylish Much
Ananya Panday seems to be the happiest on beach as she wears a white denim miniskirt
Happiest
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She makes a snazzy case for micro-mini skirts in this pleated beige number
Acing Trends
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya channelled her inner ‘Poo’ in a light brown faux leather skirt, a pink crop top, and a pink denim jacket
Leather Love
Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram
Her lime green terry co-ord set featuring a short skirt is on fleek
Gleeful Green
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She looked like sunshine in a yellow zipper skirt and a matching off-shoulder top
Yellow Mellow
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Acing B&W Trend
Her monochrome look in this black and white mini skirt is all kinds of snazzy
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
The diva turns heads in a red mini skirt and a white graphic-print tee
Red Hot
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She aces the girl-next-door look in a forest green ruffle skirt and a floral top
Pretty Girl
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She is a bombshell in this ribbed bodycon skirt and a mesh corset top
Bombshell
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.