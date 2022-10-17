Heading 3

Ananya Panday in strapless outfits 

Neenaz Akhtar 

OCT 17, 2022

FASHION

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Making jaws drop as she poses in a ravishing white mini dress with a strapless neckline, the Liger actress adds oomph to her look! 

Stunning In White

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

She upped the ante in yet another strapless number that came in a peppy neon shade and entailed a corset bodice. 

Neon Magic

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Continuing her streak with strapless outfits, she served a glamorous look in a strapless corset top and patent blue denim pants. 

High On Glam 

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Channeling modern-day princess vibes, the starlet exuded charm in a luxe pink satin gown that entailed a plunging strapless neckline. 

Princess Vibes

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

During her vacation in Italy, she picked out a pretty white strapless dress that hugged her snugly. 

Vacay Style

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Her strapless blue corset top with string detailing paired with cargo pants was equal parts trendy and fab.

Snazzy Look

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

She aced a vacay look in her white strapless, sleeveless top and tie-dye pants. 

Cool-girl Style

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

For an awards show, she turned into a Disney Princess in a strapless purple dress by Amit Aggarwal.

Awards Night Look

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

She nailed a sassy look in her all-black ensemble that came with lace detailing and a strapless neckline

All Kinds of Sass

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Her Vassilis Zoulias strapless dress with a sweetheart neckline looks luxe and chic at the same time!

Ravishing Much

