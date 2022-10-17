Ananya Panday in strapless outfits
Neenaz Akhtar
OCT 17, 2022
FASHION
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Making jaws drop as she poses in a ravishing white mini dress with a strapless neckline, the Liger actress adds oomph to her look!
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
She upped the ante in yet another strapless number that came in a peppy neon shade and entailed a corset bodice.
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Continuing her streak with strapless outfits, she served a glamorous look in a strapless corset top and patent blue denim pants.
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Channeling modern-day princess vibes, the starlet exuded charm in a luxe pink satin gown that entailed a plunging strapless neckline.
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
During her vacation in Italy, she picked out a pretty white strapless dress that hugged her snugly.
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Her strapless blue corset top with string detailing paired with cargo pants was equal parts trendy and fab.
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She aced a vacay look in her white strapless, sleeveless top and tie-dye pants.
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
For an awards show, she turned into a Disney Princess in a strapless purple dress by Amit Aggarwal.
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She nailed a sassy look in her all-black ensemble that came with lace detailing and a strapless neckline
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Her Vassilis Zoulias strapless dress with a sweetheart neckline looks luxe and chic at the same time!
