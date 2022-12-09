Ananya Panday
in striking lehengas
Sakshi
Singh
DEC 9, 2022
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Mint green
She was a vision in an ethnic look, dazzling in a lime green embellished lehenga from the collection of Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla
Image: Ananaya Panday Instagram
She was the epitome of elegance in a solid black lehenga and a gorgeous blouse with gold embroidery by Ritika Mirchandani - absolutely stunning!
Desi kudi
Image: Ananaya Panday Instagram
Her flowing white and pink lehenga, coupled with a printed blouse, was the perfect stylish ensemble for daytime celebrations
Keeping it stylish
Image: Ananaya Panday Instagram
She set the bar high with her stylish blue stitch work lehenga from Shivan and Narresh's line, giving us major fashion inspo!
Bluetiful
Image: Ananaya Panday Instagram
Ananya stole the show in her gorgeous yellow embroidered lehenga, which featured a matching blouse that showed off her toned midriff - an absolutely breathtaking sight!
Hotness
Image: Ananaya Panday Instagram
She looked wonderful and lovely in a sheer beige lehenga and kept her style simple, proving that little is more
Sheer drama
Image: Ananaya Panday Instagram
Ananya looked ravishing in a blue polka dot printed lehenga from Arpita Mehta's collection, paired with a stunning embellished strapless blouse
Beauty in blue
Image: Ananaya Panday Instagram
A vision in blue, the Liger actress shimmered in her floral embroidered lehenga from Rimple and Harpreet's collection
Stunner
Image: Ananaya Panday Instagram
The actress looked breathtaking as she spun gracefully in a stunning ivory gold sequin lehenga from Abhinav Mishra, captivating the hearts of all viewers!
Not so simple
Image: Ananaya Panday Instagram
Last Diwali, she was the belle of the ball in an Anita Dongre bandhani ensemble, featuring a beautiful embroidered blouse She looked absolutely stunning!
Pretty In Pink
