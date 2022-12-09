Heading 3

Ananya Panday
in striking lehengas

                  pinkvilla 

Sakshi
Singh 

DEC 9, 2022

FASHION

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Mint green

She was a vision in an ethnic look, dazzling in a lime green embellished lehenga from the collection of Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla

Image: Ananaya Panday Instagram

She was the epitome of elegance in a solid black lehenga and a gorgeous blouse with gold embroidery by Ritika Mirchandani - absolutely stunning!

Desi kudi

Image: Ananaya Panday Instagram

Her flowing white and pink lehenga, coupled with a printed blouse, was the perfect stylish ensemble for daytime celebrations

Keeping it stylish 

Image: Ananaya Panday Instagram

She set the bar high with her stylish blue stitch work lehenga from Shivan and Narresh's line, giving us major fashion inspo!

Bluetiful 

Image: Ananaya Panday Instagram

Ananya stole the show in her gorgeous yellow embroidered lehenga, which featured a matching blouse that showed off her toned midriff - an absolutely breathtaking sight!

Hotness

Image: Ananaya Panday Instagram

She looked wonderful and lovely in a sheer beige lehenga and kept her style simple, proving that little is more

Sheer drama 

Image: Ananaya Panday Instagram

Ananya looked ravishing in a blue polka dot printed lehenga from Arpita Mehta's collection, paired with a stunning embellished strapless blouse

Beauty in blue

Image: Ananaya Panday Instagram

A vision in blue, the Liger actress shimmered in her floral embroidered lehenga from Rimple and Harpreet's collection

Stunner 

Image: Ananaya Panday Instagram

The actress looked breathtaking as she spun gracefully in a stunning ivory gold sequin lehenga from Abhinav Mishra, captivating the hearts of all viewers!

Not so simple

Image: Ananaya Panday Instagram

Last Diwali, she was the belle of the ball in an Anita Dongre bandhani ensemble, featuring a beautiful embroidered blouse She looked absolutely stunning!

Pretty In Pink

