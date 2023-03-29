Heading 3

Ananya Panday in striking lehengas

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

mar 29, 2023

Image: Tarun Tahiliani Instagram

Ananya Panday looks spectacular in a delicate rose-pink bloom lehenga embroidered with pearls, beads, and French knots

Splendid

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

She makes a striking case for fuss-free and modern lehengas in a blush-pink ensemble by Amit Aggarwal

Modern Style

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram

Head Turning

She turns heads in this pista-green lehenga embellished with silver sequin work

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress looks dreamy in this beautiful white chikankari lehenga

Dreamy In White

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram

She keeps things fresh and elegant in a chevron-printed choli and a billowing floral lehenga skirt

Floral Galore

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

She exudes desi glam in a green and sand garden high-waisted and printed tiered skirt and a floral hand-embroidered blouse

Festive Glam

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya looks festive-ready in a lightweight and contemporary black and gold organza ensemble

Mood Black

Image: Amit Aggarwal Instagram

She looks radiant in a neon green Amit Aggarwal lehenga

Peppy Hues

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Her striking ethnic style statement in a bright pink bandhani lehenga is on point

Classic Look

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

The starlet looks stunning in a colourful black lehenga by Tarun Tahiliani

Stunner

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here