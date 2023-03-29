Ananya Panday in striking lehengas
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
mar 29, 2023
Image: Tarun Tahiliani Instagram
Ananya Panday looks spectacular in a delicate rose-pink bloom lehenga embroidered with pearls, beads, and French knots
Splendid
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
She makes a striking case for fuss-free and modern lehengas in a blush-pink ensemble by Amit Aggarwal
Modern Style
Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram
Head Turning
She turns heads in this pista-green lehenga embellished with silver sequin work
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress looks dreamy in this beautiful white chikankari lehenga
Dreamy In White
Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram
She keeps things fresh and elegant in a chevron-printed choli and a billowing floral lehenga skirt
Floral Galore
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
She exudes desi glam in a green and sand garden high-waisted and printed tiered skirt and a floral hand-embroidered blouse
Festive Glam
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya looks festive-ready in a lightweight and contemporary black and gold organza ensemble
Mood Black
Image: Amit Aggarwal Instagram
She looks radiant in a neon green Amit Aggarwal lehenga
Peppy Hues
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Her striking ethnic style statement in a bright pink bandhani lehenga is on point
Classic Look
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
The starlet looks stunning in a colourful black lehenga by Tarun Tahiliani
Stunner
