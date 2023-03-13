Ananya Panday in striking white outfits
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
mar 13, 2023
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya Panday’s elegant white midi dress featuring hand-embroidered motifs in multiple shades is a stunning bridesmaid look
Elegant
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She makes another striking case for all-white ensembles by picking out a ribbed white outfit
Pretty Looks
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She looks pretty adorable in this short white dress with a one-shoulder sleeve
Adorable
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She shows off her styling prowess in a simple white bodysuit with half sleeves
Stunning
Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram
Ananya serves a snazzy brunch look in this strappy white dress with dainty floral prints on it
Snazzy
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
The Liger actress looks like a vision in a white hand-embroidered lehenga by Ritika Mirchandani
Vision
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Her all-white denim look in these high-waist pants, a crop top, and a matching cropped jacket is trendy
Denim Style
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She ups the style quotient in a strapless bodycon white dress with feather detailings
Glam Vibes
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
The starlet amped things up in a long white shirt and a vinyl checkered skirt
Gorgeous
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She keeps things modish in a white bodycon dress with full sleeves
Sassy
