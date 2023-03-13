Heading 3

Ananya Panday in striking white outfits 

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

mar 13, 2023

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya Panday’s elegant white midi dress featuring hand-embroidered motifs in multiple shades is a stunning bridesmaid look

Elegant 

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

She makes another striking case for all-white ensembles by picking out a ribbed white outfit 

Pretty Looks

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

She looks pretty adorable in this short white dress with a one-shoulder sleeve

Adorable

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

She shows off her styling prowess in a simple white bodysuit with half sleeves

Stunning

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram

Ananya serves a snazzy brunch look in this strappy white dress with dainty floral prints on it

Snazzy 

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

The Liger actress looks like a vision in a white hand-embroidered lehenga by Ritika Mirchandani

Vision

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Her all-white denim look in these high-waist pants, a crop top, and a matching cropped jacket is trendy 

Denim Style

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

She ups the style quotient in a strapless bodycon white dress with feather detailings

Glam Vibes 

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram 

The starlet amped things up in a long white shirt and a vinyl checkered skirt

Gorgeous 

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

She keeps things modish in a white bodycon dress with full sleeves

Sassy 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here