JULY 25, 2023
Ananya Panday in swimsuits
Image: Ananya Panday’s Instagram
Ananya Panday raises the temperature in a blue bikini
Hotness
Image: Ananya Panday’s Instagram
She shows off her curves in a checkered yellow and white bikini with a matching cover-up
Yellow Love
Image: Ananya Panday’s Instagram
Beach Day
She enjoys her beach vacay in a strapless bikini set
Image: Ananya Panday’s Instagram
The Liger actress made the most of the Capri sun in a stunning white floral-print bikini
Floral Picks
Image: Ananya Panday’s Instagram
Ananya sets major swimsuit goals by picking out this sunflower-print bikini
Like A Sunflower
Image: Ananya Panday’s Instagram
She grabs all eyeballs in this peach-hued two-piece
Adorable
Image: Ananya Panday’s Instagram
She is a hot mess in this tie-up black bikini
Hot Mess
Image: Ananya Panday’s Instagram
The starlet kept things minimal in a green bikini with minimal floral prints in purple colour
Minimal
This powder-blue bikini paired with an orange cover-up accentuates her frame
Pastel Hues
Image: Ananya Panday’s Instagram
She oozed oomph in a stunning black bikini top and high-waist bottoms
Stunner
