Ananya Panday
 In yellow outfits

Neenaz
Akhtar

JAN 31, 2023

Source: Meagan Concessio Instagram

The Liger actress looks pretty hot and tempting in her yellow bodycon dress from Club London

Ravishing Much

Source: Meagan Concessio Instagram

She aces a chic girl look in this cropped zipper top paired with blue jeans 

Chic Style

Source: Ananya Panday Instagram

The starlet made a voguish case for all-yellow outfits by picking out an off-shoulder yellow top and a zippered mini skirt

Yellow All Day

Source: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram

She kept things bright and bold in a monochrome yellow co-ord and matte red lips

Bold Style

Source: Ananya Panday Instagram

She channeled her inner diva in a yellow ruffle skirt and an edgy black bralette for an awards show 

Diva Vibes

Source: Ananya Panday Instagram

Her laid-back vacay look in this simple yellow dress with minimal floral prints is just lovely

Vacay Look

Source: Ananya Panday Instagram

Making a striking case for ethnic outfits, Ananya looked gorgeous in a lime-yellow contemporary  lehenga by Arpita Mehta

Desi Girl 

Source: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

She picked out a pretty lacey yellow dress with short off-shoulder sleeves and looked adorable in it

Pretty Lady

Source: Ananya Panday Instagram

She channelled her inner bubbly girl in a buttercup yellow off-shoulder dress with laser-cut-out details and a scalloped hemline

Adorable Much 

