Ananya Panday
In yellow outfits
pinkvilla
Neenaz
Akhtar
FASHION
JAN 31, 2023
Source: Meagan Concessio Instagram
The Liger actress looks pretty hot and tempting in her yellow bodycon dress from Club London
Ravishing Much
Source: Meagan Concessio Instagram
She aces a chic girl look in this cropped zipper top paired with blue jeans
Chic Style
jacqueline Fernandez’s fab western looks
Sara-Kriti: Diva’s hot cut-out dresses
Source: Ananya Panday Instagram
The starlet made a voguish case for all-yellow outfits by picking out an off-shoulder yellow top and a zippered mini skirt
Yellow All Day
Source: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram
She kept things bright and bold in a monochrome yellow co-ord and matte red lips
Bold Style
Source: Ananya Panday Instagram
She channeled her inner diva in a yellow ruffle skirt and an edgy black bralette for an awards show
Diva Vibes
Source: Ananya Panday Instagram
Her laid-back vacay look in this simple yellow dress with minimal floral prints is just lovely
Vacay Look
Source: Ananya Panday Instagram
Making a striking case for ethnic outfits, Ananya looked gorgeous in a lime-yellow contemporary lehenga by Arpita Mehta
Desi Girl
Source: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
She picked out a pretty lacey yellow dress with short off-shoulder sleeves and looked adorable in it
Pretty Lady
Source: Ananya Panday Instagram
She channelled her inner bubbly girl in a buttercup yellow off-shoulder dress with laser-cut-out details and a scalloped hemline
Adorable Much
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.