Heading 3

Ananya Panday
inspired date night looks

                  pinkvilla 

Sneha
Hiro

DEC 7, 2022

FASHION

Video: Ananya Panday Instagram

White love

Ananya’s white strappy ruched bodycon dress is all things dreamy

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya rocked the denim-on-denim trend like a pro. She teamed her jeans and a shirt with a striped crop top

Trendy

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya looked cool and casual in a strappy top and styled it with red pants

Cool and casual

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya flaunted her perfectly toned body in a blue cutout bodycon dress

Bewitching in blue

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya’s lime yellow co-ord set is apt for a cosy date night

All things chic

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya looked like a ray of sunshine in a one-shoulder yellow body-hugging dress

Hello sunshine

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

We can’t take our eyes off Ananya’s neon tube dress

Neon affair

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

The star kid wore a floral crop top with a green leather mini skirt

Flower power

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya stunned in a peach-hued bodycon dress that came with a bustier-style orange neckline

Ultimate diva

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

In this one, she looked like a vision in white as she wore a white strapless mini-dress that came with fur detailing

Vision in white

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here