Ananya Panday-inspired festive outfits
Neenaz Akhtar
SEPT 01, 2022
FASHION
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya made a stunning case for bright suits by picking out this Devnaagri anarkali suit and styling it with chaandbali earrings, juttis, and kadas
Desi Girl
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Lightweight and contemporary, her black and gold organza lehenga set by Ritika Mirchandani is perfect for outdoor wedding festivities
Minimal Style
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
This Manish Malhotra indo-western royal blue chikankari set that she wore with statement jewellery has our heart!
Royal In Blue
Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram
Perfect for an outdoor wedding festivity, her bright yellow gharara set by Arpita Mehta is a treat for sore eyes!
INDO-WESTERN STYLE
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She looked ethereal in this Autumn leaves lehenga featuring a sequin embroidered blouse and an organza silk skirt and a dupatta
Spreading Charm
Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram
Looking smoking hot in the boldest colour of the season, the Liger actress stole the show in a red drape and a matching bralette-style blouse
Red Hot
Her mini embroidered kurta top, a printed dupatta, and flared bottoms set from Faabiiana made an elegant case for a festive look
Ethnic Style On Point
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
She served us with a swoon-worthy desi look featuring a floral and chevron-print lehenga from the shelves of Torani
Florals For The Win
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Making a stylish case for contemporary ethnic fashion, she rocked a black Shivan & Narresh creation that came with a sexy bralette and no dupatta
Contemporary Touches
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
She looked stunning in a yellow sharara set that came with a strappy embroidered kurta and flared pants
Peppy In Yellow
