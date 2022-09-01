Heading 3

Ananya Panday-inspired festive outfits 

Neenaz Akhtar

SEPT 01, 2022

FASHION

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya made a stunning case for bright suits by picking out this Devnaagri anarkali suit and styling it with chaandbali earrings, juttis, and kadas

Desi Girl

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Lightweight and contemporary, her black and gold organza lehenga set by Ritika Mirchandani is perfect for outdoor wedding festivities

Minimal Style

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

This Manish Malhotra indo-western royal blue chikankari set that she wore with statement jewellery has our heart!

Royal In Blue

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram

Perfect for an outdoor wedding festivity, her bright yellow gharara set by Arpita Mehta is a treat for sore eyes!

 INDO-WESTERN STYLE

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

She looked ethereal in this Autumn leaves lehenga featuring a sequin embroidered blouse and an organza silk skirt and a dupatta

Spreading Charm

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram

Looking smoking hot in the boldest colour of the season, the Liger actress stole the show in a red drape and a matching bralette-style blouse

Red Hot

Her mini embroidered kurta top, a printed dupatta, and flared bottoms set from Faabiiana made an elegant case for a festive look

Ethnic Style On Point

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

She served us with a swoon-worthy desi look featuring a floral and chevron-print lehenga from the shelves of Torani

Florals For The Win

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

Making a stylish case for contemporary ethnic fashion, she rocked a black Shivan & Narresh creation that came with a sexy bralette and no dupatta

Contemporary Touches

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

She looked stunning in a yellow sharara set that came with a strappy embroidered kurta and flared pants

Peppy In Yellow

