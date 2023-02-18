Heading 3

Ananya Panday is a fashionista 

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram

The Liger actress wears a red and pink cut-out ensemble and shows us how to ace the colour-blocking trend

Acing Trends

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

She aced the androgynous fashion in a tailored brown pantsuit and a criss-cross bralette beneath 

Boss Lady

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

She exuded major chic vibes in a luxe black jumpsuit featuring a boat neckline and cut-out on the midriff

Chic Vibes

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

She aces street-style and casual style in these brick-red cargo pants and a black crop top with criss-cross detailing 

Casual OTT

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

The starlet turns up the snazzy quotient in a lime green co-ord set 

Snazzy Girl

Image: Amit Aggarwal Instagram

She served desi glam in fluorescent green Amit Aggarwal lehenga

Neon Glam

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram

Ananya is a visual delight in this red silk saree and a plunging-neck blouse

Red Hot

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Her ethnic style statement in this pink Bandhani lehenga is on point 

Classic Pick

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

She looks phenomenal in this tie-up green top and brown faux leather pants

Flawless

