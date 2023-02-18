Ananya Panday is a fashionista
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
FEB 18, 2023
Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram
The Liger actress wears a red and pink cut-out ensemble and shows us how to ace the colour-blocking trend
Acing Trends
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She aced the androgynous fashion in a tailored brown pantsuit and a criss-cross bralette beneath
Boss Lady
Bhumi Pednekar’s blouse collection
Anushka Sharma’s chic style
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She exuded major chic vibes in a luxe black jumpsuit featuring a boat neckline and cut-out on the midriff
Chic Vibes
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She aces street-style and casual style in these brick-red cargo pants and a black crop top with criss-cross detailing
Casual OTT
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
The starlet turns up the snazzy quotient in a lime green co-ord set
Snazzy Girl
Image: Amit Aggarwal Instagram
She served desi glam in fluorescent green Amit Aggarwal lehenga
Neon Glam
Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram
Ananya is a visual delight in this red silk saree and a plunging-neck blouse
Red Hot
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Her ethnic style statement in this pink Bandhani lehenga is on point
Classic Pick
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She looks phenomenal in this tie-up green top and brown faux leather pants
Flawless
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.