Ananya Panday is a hot mess
pinkvilla
Sneha Hiro
FASHION
FEB 05, 2023
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya looked dreamy in a white strapless bodycon dress
White beauty
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya looked hot in a denim bralette paired with denim jeans
Denim affair
NAVYA NANDA’S SIMPLE YET CHIC LOOKS
SONAM KAPOOR AND HER DESI STYLE
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
The star kid flaunted her fit bod in a blue bodycon dress
Bewitching in blue
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya rocked a corset with baggy pants
Chic girl
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya set the Internet on fire in a black cutout dress featuring a thigh-high slit
Bold in black
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
In this one, Ananya made heads turn in a strapless neon dress
Go neon
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya upped the hotness quotient in a black embellished slit dress
Diva in black
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya rocked yet another denim-on-denim trend in style
Trendy
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
The actress oozed oomph in a black bralette top styled with matching bottoms and a shrug
Pose and repeat
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya looked all things stunning in a chic bikini
Pool baby
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.