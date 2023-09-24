pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
September 24, 2023
Ananya Panday is the prettiest in pink
Image: Ananya Panday’s Instagram
Ananya Panday upped the style quotient in a pink co-ord set and pink heels
Hotness
Image: Ananya Panday’s Instagram
She is one happy and pretty woman in an all-pink bikini
Chill Style
Image: Meagan Concessio’s Instagram
Hot In Pink
She oozes oomph in a slinky short pink dress
Image: Ananya Panday’s Instagram
Ananya brought the heat in a pink Falguni Shane Peacock outfit
Gorgeous
Image: Amit Aggarwal’s Instagram
This blush-pink plissé skirt and hand-embroidered bustier set elevated her frame
Stunning
Image: Ananya Panday’s Instagram
She looked stunning in a pink satin gown with a plunging neckline
Glam Vibes
Image: Ananya Panday’s Instagram
The Liger actress is a head-turner in this hot pink latex dress
Turning Heads
Image: Meagan Concessio’s Instagram
She served some drama in this pink skirt and red blouse
Trendy
Image: Ananya Panday’s instagram
She looked absolutely flawless in this custom pink embellished lehenga
Flawless
Image: Ananya Panday’s Instagram
She rocked a bright pink bandhani lehenga like a true desi girl
Desi Gal
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.