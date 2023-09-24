Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

September 24, 2023

Ananya Panday is the prettiest in pink

Image: Ananya Panday’s Instagram 

Ananya Panday upped the style quotient in a pink co-ord set and pink heels

Hotness

Image: Ananya Panday’s Instagram 

She is one happy and pretty woman in an all-pink bikini 

Chill Style

Image: Meagan Concessio’s Instagram

Hot In Pink 

She oozes oomph in a slinky short pink dress

Image: Ananya Panday’s Instagram

Ananya brought the heat in a pink Falguni Shane Peacock outfit 

Gorgeous 

Image: Amit Aggarwal’s Instagram

This blush-pink plissé skirt and hand-embroidered bustier set elevated her frame

Stunning 

Image: Ananya Panday’s Instagram

She looked stunning in a pink satin gown with a plunging neckline

Glam Vibes

Image: Ananya Panday’s Instagram

The Liger actress is a head-turner in this hot pink latex dress 

Turning Heads

Image: Meagan Concessio’s Instagram

She served some drama in this pink skirt and red blouse

Trendy 

Image: Ananya Panday’s instagram

She looked absolutely flawless in this custom pink embellished lehenga 

Flawless 

Image: Ananya Panday’s Instagram

She rocked a bright pink bandhani lehenga like a true desi girl 

Desi Gal 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here