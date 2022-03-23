Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

MAR 23, 2022

Ananya Panday looks fab in a black dress

Too Hot To Handle

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

Showing off her slender figure, Ananya struck a pose in a sheer black bodycon number with crystal embellishments from label Aadnevik.

For an awards show, she put her most ravishing foot forward as she picked out a sheer black outfit with a halter neckline.

Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram

Ravishing Much

Her embellished one-shoulder gown with a sexy thigh-high slit is equal parts glamorous and sexy.

Diva In A Gown

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress made a striking statement as she stepped out in a black gown with a large pink exaggerated silk attachment at her waist.

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

Beauty Of Black

Little Black Dress

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

Her mini black dress with delicate black lace overlay detailing and a tie-up bow cinched at the waist is perfect for a romantic evening.

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

At the Star Screen Awards 2019, she looked like a princess in a ruffle black gown with a halter neckline.

Princess Vibes

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

For an event, she had picked out a black and grey Galia Lahav gown that made her look like a Goth Princess!

Goth Queen

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

Her mini black dress with tiny floral prints all over is a fuss-free choice for hot summer days.

Adorable Look

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

Ananya made heads turn as she donned a sexy black Nikhil Thampi dress with sultry cut-out details.

Sultry Details

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

The mini skater dress that she wore in the streets of Paris is an adorable choice for casual outings.

Street-Style Look

