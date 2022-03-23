Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
MAR 23, 2022
Ananya Panday looks fab in a black dress
Too Hot To Handle
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Showing off her slender figure, Ananya struck a pose in a sheer black bodycon number with crystal embellishments from label Aadnevik.
For an awards show, she put her most ravishing foot forward as she picked out a sheer black outfit with a halter neckline.
Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram
Ravishing Much
Her embellished one-shoulder gown with a sexy thigh-high slit is equal parts glamorous and sexy.
Diva In A Gown
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress made a striking statement as she stepped out in a black gown with a large pink exaggerated silk attachment at her waist.
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Beauty Of Black
Little Black Dress
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Her mini black dress with delicate black lace overlay detailing and a tie-up bow cinched at the waist is perfect for a romantic evening.
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
At the Star Screen Awards 2019, she looked like a princess in a ruffle black gown with a halter neckline.
Princess Vibes
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
For an event, she had picked out a black and grey Galia Lahav gown that made her look like a Goth Princess!
Goth Queen
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Her mini black dress with tiny floral prints all over is a fuss-free choice for hot summer days.
Adorable Look
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Ananya made heads turn as she donned a sexy black Nikhil Thampi dress with sultry cut-out details.
Sultry Details
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
The mini skater dress that she wore in the streets of Paris is an adorable choice for casual outings.
Street-Style Look
