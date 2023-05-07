Ananya Panday looks fab in a gown
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
MAY 07, 2023
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Ananya Panday dials up the drama in a stunning tulle couture gown from AADNEVIK
Tulle Dream
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
The Liger actress exudes glam in a black and gold 'Botanical' gown by Rahul Mishra
Glamorous
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Princess Vibes
She is a modern-day princess in this luxe pink satin gown with a strapless neckline
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
She upped the style quotient in a sheer black gown with a ruffle black tulle hemline
Snazzy
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Her all-black glam look in a one-shoulder sequin gown is flawless
Glam In Black
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
She looks ravishing in this asymmetrical red layered chiffon gown
Ravishing
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
The Gehraiyaan actress looks like a vision in this black Galia Lahav gown with a large pink silk attachment around the waist
Gorgeous
Image: Pinkvilla
Ananya looks festive-ready in a printed strappy gown with a sexy thigh-high slit
Festive-ready
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
She put her fashionable foot forward in a pale pink ballgown
Fashionista
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Her velvet and tulle black gown by Gauri and Nainika is feminine and ravishing
Sensuous
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.