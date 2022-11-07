Heading 3

Ananya Panday looks fabulous in dresses

                  pinkvilla 

Sakshi
Singh

Nov 7, 2022

FASHION

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

The Liger actress set the mood right with a pristine white mini-dress that featured a feathered neckline and was styled with white stilettos and heart-shaped studs.

Pristine white

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

In a blue cut-out midi dress by Galvon London, she looked stunning and effortlessly elegant, flaunting her toned figure.

Blue-ming

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

She chose to wear a pink and white printed summer dress that was simple but pretty and looked stunning with her open hairstyle.

Pretty in pink 

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Keeping her look light and breezy, Ananya opted for a simple and stylish strapless purple-hued dress with a dainty necklace to accessorize it.

Brunch look

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Her vibrant dress choice for the day was a hot, strappy, printed minidress that showed off her toned body and sleek hair.

Steppin’ out

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Looking for an LBD? Take a cue from Ananya in a black strappy minidress that was simple and timeless and styled with a sleek updo.

Classic LBD

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya looked absolutely stunning in a yellow-hued one-shoulder dress by Club L Londo with yellow hoop earrings, making for a perfect daytime look.

Yellow mellow

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

She turned up the heat in a black dress with cut-out detailing on the waistline and a side slit that screamed oomph and glamour.

Stunning black

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

With a bright green strapless corset dress, black shoes, and seductive beach waves, the actress nailed the corset trend look.

Corset dress

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

We all skipped a beat as Ananya showed off her best style in a beige chandelier dress by Yousef Aljasmi dressed with a sleek hairdo.

Chandelier chic

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here