Ananya Panday looks fabulous in dresses
Sakshi
Singh
Nov 7, 2022
FASHION
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
The Liger actress set the mood right with a pristine white mini-dress that featured a feathered neckline and was styled with white stilettos and heart-shaped studs.
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
In a blue cut-out midi dress by Galvon London, she looked stunning and effortlessly elegant, flaunting her toned figure.
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She chose to wear a pink and white printed summer dress that was simple but pretty and looked stunning with her open hairstyle.
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Keeping her look light and breezy, Ananya opted for a simple and stylish strapless purple-hued dress with a dainty necklace to accessorize it.
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Her vibrant dress choice for the day was a hot, strappy, printed minidress that showed off her toned body and sleek hair.
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Looking for an LBD? Take a cue from Ananya in a black strappy minidress that was simple and timeless and styled with a sleek updo.
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya looked absolutely stunning in a yellow-hued one-shoulder dress by Club L Londo with yellow hoop earrings, making for a perfect daytime look.
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She turned up the heat in a black dress with cut-out detailing on the waistline and a side slit that screamed oomph and glamour.
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
With a bright green strapless corset dress, black shoes, and seductive beach waves, the actress nailed the corset trend look.
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
We all skipped a beat as Ananya showed off her best style in a beige chandelier dress by Yousef Aljasmi dressed with a sleek hairdo.
