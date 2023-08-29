Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

 Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

August 29, 2023

Ananya Panday looks stunning in yellow

Ravishing

The Liger actress looked ravishing in a yellow bodycon dress from Club London

Image: Meagan Concessio’s Instagram

Chic Style

Ananya kept things chic in a yellow cropped zipper top and blue jeans 

Image: Meagan Concessio’s Instagram

Beach Babe

She aced summer-ready style in a vibrant yellow bikini 

Image: Ananya Panday’s Instagram 

Bold Style

She exuded glam vibes in a monochrome yellow co-ord 

Image: Pinkvilla Lifestyle’s Instagram

Diva Vibes


This yellow ruffle skirt paired with an edgy black bralette ensured all eyes were on her 

Image: Ananya Panday’s Instagram

Mood Yellow

The starlet made a voguish case for yellow outfits by picking out an off-shoulder top and matching mini skirt

Image: Ananya Panday’s Instagram

Vacay Look

Her laid-back vacay look in this simple yellow dress is steal-worthy

Image: Ananya Panday’s Instagram

She looked adorable in a buttercup yellow off-shoulder dress 

Image: Ananya Panday’s Instagram

Adorable 

Ananya looked gorgeous in a lime-yellow contemporary lehenga by Arpita Mehta

Image: Ananya Panday’s Instagram

Desi Girl 

She is the prettiest of them all in a lacey yellow dress with short off-shoulder sleeves

Image: Tanya Ghavri’s Instagram

Pretty Lady

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here