Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

FEB 02, 2022

Ananya Panday’s love for bright colours

Heading 3

Bright Oranges

A fan of pop colours, Ananya chose to keep things bold and bright in a peppy orange blazer and a candy pink mini dress with an orange-hued bustier

Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram

She believes there’s never a dull moment when you know how to pair a bright blue blazer and funky heels with a pale white co-ord set

Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram

Bold Blues

And a couple of times, she has just let a vibrant red shade make a statement all by itself!

Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram

Vibrant Reds

Case in point, this dramatic gown in a deep red hue is a noteworthy pick

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

Fiery Reds

Her bright yellow mini dress makes her stand out against the dull blue waterscape behind her

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

Intense Yellows

And a bodycon number in fluorescent yellow elevates her sensuous look flawlessly!

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

Fluorescent Fever

Ananya doesn’t hesitate to go all-out with her festive outfits and this bright pink lehenga serves as proof

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

Pink Punch

Her wardrobe seems to be full of western dresses in different hues of bright pink

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

Pretty Pinks

Vivid and trendy, her neon green pantsuit also serves as a testimony of her love for rich colours

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

Vivid Greens

From radiant reds to bold blues, Ananya is a fan of it all!

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

Riot Of Colours

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Celebs who rocked a blazer dress

Click Here