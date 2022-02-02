Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
FEB 02, 2022
Ananya Panday’s love for bright colours
Bright Oranges
A fan of pop colours, Ananya chose to keep things bold and bright in a peppy orange blazer and a candy pink mini dress with an orange-hued bustier
Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram
She believes there’s never a dull moment when you know how to pair a bright blue blazer and funky heels with a pale white co-ord set
Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram
Bold Blues
And a couple of times, she has just let a vibrant red shade make a statement all by itself!
Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram
Vibrant Reds
Case in point, this dramatic gown in a deep red hue is a noteworthy pick
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Fiery Reds
Her bright yellow mini dress makes her stand out against the dull blue waterscape behind her
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Intense Yellows
And a bodycon number in fluorescent yellow elevates her sensuous look flawlessly!
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Fluorescent Fever
Ananya doesn’t hesitate to go all-out with her festive outfits and this bright pink lehenga serves as proof
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Pink Punch
Her wardrobe seems to be full of western dresses in different hues of bright pink
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Pretty Pinks
Vivid and trendy, her neon green pantsuit also serves as a testimony of her love for rich colours
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Vivid Greens
From radiant reds to bold blues, Ananya is a fan of it all!
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Riot Of Colours
