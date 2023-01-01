Ananya Panday loves
All-black outfits
Neenaz Akhtar
JAN 01, 2023
FASHION
Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram
Screaming chic is this little black strappy dress with a cut-out detail around the midriff that Ananya wore during the promotions of Liger.
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Setting the hotness bar higher, she sizzled in a sexy black dress with a midriff opening and a very high slit on the side.
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
For Apoorva Mehta's star-studded birthday bash, she picked out a glamorous black Aadnevik creation that came with a beautiful shimmery pattern.
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
She took the glam quotient a notch higher in this sheer mini dress with intricate lace embroidery and striking tulle details.
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She made a gorgeous case for black outfits by donning an all-black creation from Dolce & Gabbana.
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
On the beach, she kept her style quotient high in a one-shoulder black crop top and a thigh-high slit pleated skirt.
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
The Liger actress made us stop and stare at her alluring look in this all-black bikini set and a long black coat.
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She ensured that her style game was on point in an all-black outfit featuring a short black dress and a black blazer.
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
A black pantsuit with a bralette certainly elevated her formal look by giving a hint of edge to it!
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She struck the perfect balance between lace and leather by pairing her black leather pants with a black bralette and a sheer lace top.
