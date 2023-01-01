Heading 3

Ananya Panday loves
 All-black outfits 

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar 

JAN 01, 2023

FASHION

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram 

Screaming chic is this little black strappy dress with a cut-out detail around the midriff that Ananya wore during the promotions of Liger.

Sassy Diva

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Setting the hotness bar higher, she sizzled in a sexy black dress with a midriff opening and a very high slit on the side. 

Too Hot To Handle

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram 

For Apoorva Mehta's star-studded birthday bash, she picked out a glamorous black Aadnevik creation that came with a beautiful shimmery pattern. 

Stunner 

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram 

She took the glam quotient a notch higher in this sheer mini dress with intricate lace embroidery and striking tulle details. 

Stop & Stare

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

She made a gorgeous case for black outfits by donning an all-black creation from Dolce & Gabbana.

Chic Style

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

On the beach, she kept her style quotient high in a one-shoulder black crop top and a thigh-high slit pleated skirt. 

Beauty On The Beach

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

The Liger actress made us stop and stare at her alluring look in this all-black bikini set and a long black coat. 

Ravishing Much

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

She ensured that her style game was on point in an all-black outfit featuring a short black dress and a black blazer. 

Beauty In Black 

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

A black pantsuit with a bralette certainly elevated her formal look by giving a hint of edge to it! 

Boss Babe

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

She struck the perfect balance between lace and leather by pairing her black leather pants with a black bralette and a sheer lace top.

Making Jaws Drop

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here