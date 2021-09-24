sept 24, 2021
Ananya Panday loves Blue outfits
The star kid, Ananya Panday has an abundance of blue outfits in her wardrobe
Her sensual look in a sky blue satin slip dress is a perfect alternative to romantic red numbers for date nights
We love her cosy look in a pretty blue denim dress that featured cold shoulders and pleated gathers on the front
Her dapper look in a pale blue co-ord set featuring cut-out floral details is all that we need to kick away our mid-week blues
She looked head to toe stunning in this deep blue ruffled floral print dress from Self Portrait
Donning the Balenciaga knitted wrap dress, Ananya looked classy and chic
For SOTY 2 promotions, the diva picked a one-shoulder plain blue gown and looked ravishing in it
She teamed her white pants with a strapless corset-style blue floral print top that was chic and stylish
Her summer-ready blue frock bore lemon yellow floral prints and the quirky wrap dress suited her well
Ananya looked super cute alongside Sara Ali Khan wearing a blue floral print co-ord set
