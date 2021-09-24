sept 24, 2021

Ananya Panday loves Blue outfits

The star kid, Ananya Panday has an abundance of blue outfits in her wardrobe

Her sensual look in a sky blue satin slip dress is a perfect alternative to romantic  red numbers for date nights

We love her cosy look in a pretty blue denim dress that featured cold shoulders and pleated gathers on the front

Her dapper look in a pale blue co-ord set featuring cut-out floral details is all that we need to kick away our mid-week blues

She looked head to toe stunning in this deep blue ruffled floral print dress from Self Portrait

Donning the Balenciaga knitted wrap dress, Ananya looked classy and chic

For SOTY 2 promotions, the diva picked a one-shoulder plain blue gown and looked ravishing in it

She teamed her white pants with a strapless corset-style blue floral print top that was chic and stylish

Her summer-ready blue frock bore lemon yellow floral prints and the quirky wrap dress suited her well

Ananya looked super cute alongside Sara Ali Khan wearing a blue floral print co-ord set

For more fashion updates, follow Pinkvilla
Click Here