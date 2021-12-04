Ananya Panday loves her sneakers
FASHION
NEENAZ AKHTAR
AUTHOR
DEC 4, 2021
Nude shoes
Ananya added a playful spin to her mini dress by pairing it with a pair of sneakers in a soothing nude shade
Credits: Ami Patel instagram
Orange sneakers
She then chose to colour block her nude co-ord set with her peppy and colourful choice of footwear
Credits: Pinkvilla
Patent white sneakers
To balance out the bright shades of her Saaksha & Kinni number, Ananya opted for patent white sneakers
Credits: Ami Patel instagram
Classic white sneakers
The actress kept things simple and sporty in a tie-dye dress and a pair of classic white sneakers
Credits: Ami Patel instagram
Colourful sporty sneakers
For an outdoor look, she styled her lemon yellow top and black shorts with colourful sports sneakers
Credits: Pinkvilla
Sporty casual look
She added some sporty elements to her checkered co-ord with her graphic overshirt and white sneakers
Credits: Ami Patel instagram
Ananya loves to repeat her white sneakers and this adorable look serves as proof!
Credits: Ami Patel instagram
White sneakers
Colourful shoes
She kept things stylish and comfy by pairing her cut-out crop top with cargo pants and colourful sporty shoes
Credits: Pinkvilla
Favourite white pair
Once again she made a strong case for sneakers by wearing her favourite white pair with a checkered co-ord!
Credits: Ami Patel instagram
Chunky sneakers
She elevated her feminine co-ord look by pairing her outfit with a pair of chunky sneakers with orange laces
Credits: Ami Patel instagram
