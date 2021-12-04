Ananya Panday loves her sneakers

FASHION

NEENAZ AKHTAR

AUTHOR

DEC 4, 2021

Nude shoes

Ananya added a playful spin to her mini dress by pairing it with a pair of sneakers in a soothing nude shade

Credits: Ami Patel instagram

Orange sneakers

She then chose to colour block her nude co-ord set with her peppy and colourful choice of footwear

Credits: Pinkvilla

Patent white sneakers

To balance out the bright shades of her Saaksha & Kinni number, Ananya opted for patent white sneakers

Credits: Ami Patel instagram 

Classic white sneakers

The actress kept things simple and sporty in a tie-dye dress and a pair of classic white sneakers

Credits: Ami Patel instagram 

Colourful sporty sneakers

For an outdoor look, she styled her lemon yellow top and black shorts with colourful sports sneakers

Credits: Pinkvilla

Sporty casual look 

She added some sporty elements to her checkered co-ord with her graphic overshirt and white sneakers

Credits: Ami Patel instagram 

Ananya loves to repeat her white sneakers and this adorable look serves as proof!

Credits: Ami Patel instagram 

White sneakers

Colourful shoes

She kept things stylish and comfy by pairing her cut-out crop top with cargo pants and colourful sporty shoes

Credits: Pinkvilla 

Favourite white pair

Once again she made a strong case for sneakers by wearing her favourite white pair with a checkered co-ord!

Credits: Ami Patel instagram

Chunky sneakers

She elevated her feminine co-ord look by pairing her outfit with a pair of chunky sneakers with orange laces

Credits: Ami Patel instagram

