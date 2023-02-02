Heading 3

Ananya Panday
 Loves lehengas

Neenaz
Akhtar 

FEB 02, 2023

Source: Tanya Ghavri Instagram 

The Liger actress is a sight to behold in this pristine white hand-embroidered lehenga by Ritika Mirchandani

Delightful Whites

Source: Tanya Ghavri Instagram 

Ananya serves festive glam in a green and sand garden high-waisted and printed tiered skirt and a floral hand-embroidered cropped blouse 

Festive Glam

Source: Meagan Concessio Instagram

The 23-year-old looked radiant in a pista green lehenga that was thoroughly festive and fabulous with silver sequin work. It's safe to say we're not done with the lehenga era. 

Radiant

Source: Ananya Panday Instagram 

She set the festive mood right in a lightweight and contemporary black and gold organza set 

Mood Black

Source: Ananya Panday Instagram 

She turned a desi diva in a simple yet lavish floral and chevron-print lehenga from the label Torani

Floral Galore 

Source: Amit Aggarwal Instagram

Her fluorescent green Amit Aggarwal lehenga is the best way to rock peppy shades and ethnic silhouettes together

Peppy Green

Source: Ananya Panday Instagram

The starlet looks festive-ready in a colourful black lehenga by Tarun Tahiliani 

Stunning 

Source: Ananya Panday Instagram

She made a striking ethnic statement in a bright pink bandhani skirt and an embroidered blouse

Classic Piece 

Source: Ananya Panday Instagram

She went all-out with her desi look in a sparkly gold lehenga from the shelves of Kresha Bajaj

Sparkles All The Way

