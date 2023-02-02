Ananya Panday
Loves lehengas
pinkvilla
Neenaz
Akhtar
FASHION
FEB 02, 2023
Source: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
The Liger actress is a sight to behold in this pristine white hand-embroidered lehenga by Ritika Mirchandani
Delightful Whites
Source: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Ananya serves festive glam in a green and sand garden high-waisted and printed tiered skirt and a floral hand-embroidered cropped blouse
Festive Glam
Source: Meagan Concessio Instagram
The 23-year-old looked radiant in a pista green lehenga that was thoroughly festive and fabulous with silver sequin work. It's safe to say we're not done with the lehenga era.
Radiant
Source: Ananya Panday Instagram
She set the festive mood right in a lightweight and contemporary black and gold organza set
Mood Black
Source: Ananya Panday Instagram
She turned a desi diva in a simple yet lavish floral and chevron-print lehenga from the label Torani
Floral Galore
Source: Amit Aggarwal Instagram
Her fluorescent green Amit Aggarwal lehenga is the best way to rock peppy shades and ethnic silhouettes together
Peppy Green
Source: Ananya Panday Instagram
The starlet looks festive-ready in a colourful black lehenga by Tarun Tahiliani
Stunning
Source: Ananya Panday Instagram
She made a striking ethnic statement in a bright pink bandhani skirt and an embroidered blouse
Classic Piece
Source: Ananya Panday Instagram
She went all-out with her desi look in a sparkly gold lehenga from the shelves of Kresha Bajaj
Sparkles All The Way
