Neenaz Akhtar

MAY 19, 2022

Ananya Panday in monochrome co-ords

High On Glam Quotient

Image: Tanya Ghavri instagram

Ananya elevated her style statement in a green Eith's monochrome coordinated set featuring a corset top and high-waisted cigarette pants

Caramel Browns

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

She brought some head-turning fashion to the table dressed in a monochrome caramel brown pantsuit featuring a bralette and high-waisted trousers

Clad in an all-pink monochrome set, Panday rocked a bralette with corset detail and high-waisted bootleg trousers

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

Pretty In Pink

The Liger actress looked like sunshine in a mini yellow zipper skirt and an off-shoulder bodycon top in the matching hue

Sunshine Vibes

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

Trendy Whites

She picked out a white denim co-ord set that was rounded off well with a cropped denim jacket for a simple yet impactful look

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

She sported a sexy look in an off-shoulder brown crop top and matching flared high-waisted pants while showing off her toned torso and arms


Sexy In Brown

Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram

She kept it chic yet sassy in an all-green Dalida Ayach blazer set

Chic In Green 

Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram

For a sexy yet sporty look, she donned a full-sleeved crop top and a mini high-waisted skirt from Oh Polly

Beige Is Not Boring

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

She opted for a bold neon green cropped blazer jacket and high-waisted trousers set that was equal parts sassy and elegant

Neon Punch

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

She gave a sultry spin to this black blazer and pants set by teaming it with a sexy black bralette

Black Power

