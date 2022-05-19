Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
MAY 19, 2022
Ananya Panday in monochrome co-ords
High On Glam Quotient
Image: Tanya Ghavri instagram
Ananya elevated her style statement in a green Eith's monochrome coordinated set featuring a corset top and high-waisted cigarette pants
Caramel Browns
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
She brought some head-turning fashion to the table dressed in a monochrome caramel brown pantsuit featuring a bralette and high-waisted trousers
Clad in an all-pink monochrome set, Panday rocked a bralette with corset detail and high-waisted bootleg trousers
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Pretty In Pink
The Liger actress looked like sunshine in a mini yellow zipper skirt and an off-shoulder bodycon top in the matching hue
Sunshine Vibes
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Trendy Whites
She picked out a white denim co-ord set that was rounded off well with a cropped denim jacket for a simple yet impactful look
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
She sported a sexy look in an off-shoulder brown crop top and matching flared high-waisted pants while showing off her toned torso and arms
Sexy In Brown
Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram
She kept it chic yet sassy in an all-green Dalida Ayach blazer set
Chic In Green
Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram
For a sexy yet sporty look, she donned a full-sleeved crop top and a mini high-waisted skirt from Oh Polly
Beige Is Not Boring
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
She opted for a bold neon green cropped blazer jacket and high-waisted trousers set that was equal parts sassy and elegant
Neon Punch
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
She gave a sultry spin to this black blazer and pants set by teaming it with a sexy black bralette
Black Power
